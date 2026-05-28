Stocks and bonds rally as hopes grow for end to West Asia conflict
Hopes of extended US-Iran ceasefire talks lifted global equities and eased oil prices, while gold rebounded after touching a two-month low
Bloomberg
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Hopes for a diplomatic way out of the war in Iran sent stocks toward fresh all-time highs, fading a rally in oil.
Brent crude hovered near $94 a barrel. The S&P 500 extended gains into a sixth straight session. Treasury yields dropped across the curve. Negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, but US President Donald Trump has yet to give it his final approval, two US officials told Axios. Clashes between the US and Iran had earlier kept a lid on financial markets, highlighting the fragility of their truce and the challenge of forging a peace deal that would restore global energy flows. “Markets continue to get whipsawed by swings in Iran war sentiment,” said Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:32 PM IST