Disclaimer: This article is written by Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - technical & derivative research, Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty tech view

The Indian equity markets witnessed a spectacular week, with benchmark indices extending their upward trajectory. The Nifty50 commenced the week on a relatively subdued note, but buying momentum gathered significant traction during the final couple of sessions, propelling the index towards the 25800 mark. The rally was further reinforced by broad-based market participation, with high-beta counters and heavyweight banking stocks providing a meaningful impetus. Notably, the Bank Nifty emerged as a key outperformer, amplifying the positive market undertone. Consequently, the Nifty50 concluded the week firmly around the 25800 zone, registering an impressive weekly gain of 2.61 per cent.

A notable feature of the recent rally has been the Indian markets' resilience and continued decoupling from global peers, supported by sustained liquidity inflows from FIIs. Meanwhile, visible sectoral rotation has kept market participants engaged, creating opportunities across multiple pockets of the market.

From a technical perspective, the decisive breakout above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level triggered fresh buying interest, with the bulls sustaining their dominance despite the approaching weekend and monthly expiry. The underlying structure remains firmly constructive, although the sharp upmove has pushed several technical and derivative parameters into overheated territory, warranting heightened caution.

On the levels front, the psychological 26,000 mark now emerges as the immediate milestone, followed by the previous lifetime high of 26,373, which could come into focus if the prevailing momentum sustains. On the downside, the 25,500-25,450 subzones have developed into a formidable support base, reinforced by substantial PE writing, and is expected to cushion any intermittent profit booking. Accordingly, the broader directional bias remains bullish, although a measured approach is warranted given the stretched momentum indicators and the upcoming truncated trading and monthly expiry week.

Going forward, the relentless outperformance of the Bank Nifty, coupled with persistent sectoral rotation, is likely to offer selective opportunities for traders. We recommend maintaining a stock-centric approach and focusing on thematic outperformers rather than aggressively chasing the extended rally in benchmark indices. Given the market conditions, disciplined exposure, stringent risk management and selective participation should remain paramount in the upcoming week.

Stocks to buy today (November 23): Recommendations by Osho Krishan

1. NSE Scrip – FORTIS

View - Bullish

Last Close – 825

Fortis

Fortis Hospital has staged a robust recovery from the oversold zone of 720-710, successfully reclaiming its 20 and 50 DEMA. The daily chart highlights the development of a bullish ‘Cup and Handle’ pattern, indicating strengthening price momentum and improving near-term prospects. Further reinforcing the positive outlook, the 14-day RSI has registered a breakout above its downward-sloping trendline. The improving technical setup suggests strengthening bullish momentum and potential for further upward traction in the near term.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Fortis around 820-815| SL: 760 | TGT: 900-925

2. NSE Scrip – BAJAJFINSV

View - Bullish

Last Close – 1892

Bajaj Finserv

BAJAJFINSV has witnessed a strong rebound from the lows of 1630 sub-levels over the past few trading weeks, decisively moving above its key EMAs and the 200 DSMA. The recent bullish EMA crossover between the 20 and 50-day EMAs further reinforces the improving price structure. Moreover, rising volumes during consolidation above the 200 DSMA, coupled with early signs of an upside breakout, indicate strengthening buying interest. Overall, the technical setup presents a favourable risk-reward proposition, contingent upon sustained momentum and follow-through confirmation.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Bajaj Finserv around 1880 | SL: 1810 | TGT: 2000

3. NSE Scrip – NESTLEIND

View - Bullish

Last Close – 1325

Nestle India

Nestle India has staged a notable rebound from its crucial historical support zone around 1150, with the emergence of a potential U-shaped recovery, signalling an early indication of trend reversal. Further strengthening the positive outlook, both MACD and RSI reflect improving momentum, supported by bullish crossovers and sustained readings above key reference levels. The confluence of these favourable technical signals indicates strengthening buying interest and reinforces the possibility of continued upward momentum, subject to sustained price strength and follow-through confirmation.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Nestle India around 1310-1300 | SL: 1240| TGT: 1400-1420