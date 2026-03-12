Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 07:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: ABB India, Venus Remedies, Karnataka Bk are on analyst radar

Stocks to buy: ABB India, Venus Remedies, Karnataka Bk are on analyst radar

Stocks to buy today, March 12, 2026: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza Portfolio recommends buying ABB India, Venus Remedies and Karnataka Bank; here's why

share market, trading

Stock Recommendations by Kunal Kamble

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 6:52 AM IST



Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza

ABB India

ABB India Limited has shown a strong recovery from the major demand zone near 4,800–5,000, where the stock formed a solid base supported by increased volumes. The price has now moved above key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating improving momentum and a potential trend reversal. The recent breakout above the 6,200 resistance zone signals renewed buying interest and strengthening bullish sentiment. Additionally, the formation of higher highs and higher lows suggests continuation of the upward trend. 
 
Buy range: ₹6,280 
Stop-loss: ₹5,800 
Target: ₹7,150 

Venus Remedies

Venus Remedies Limited has given a strong breakout above the key resistance zone near 830 on the daily chart, supported by a sharp bullish candle and noticeable rise in volumes, indicating strong buying interest. The stock is trading above its short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting positive momentum and strengthening trend structure. Additionally, RSI has moved towards 69, suggesting improving bullish momentum without being extremely overbought. 
 

Buy range: ₹862 
Stop-loss: ₹786 
Target: 1,050

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank Limited has recently shown a strong breakout from a long-term descending trendline on the daily chart, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock witnessed increased buying interest supported by a surge in volumes, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. Prices have moved above the short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting improving momentum. Additionally, the RSI is trending near 68, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. 
 
Buy range: ₹229 
Stop-loss: ₹206 
Target: ₹275  (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)

