Stocks to buy: ABB India, Venus Remedies, Karnataka Bk are on analyst radar
Stocks to buy today, March 12, 2026: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza Portfolio recommends buying ABB India, Venus Remedies and Karnataka Bank; here's why
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza
ABB India
ABB India Limited has shown a strong recovery from the major demand zone near 4,800–5,000, where the stock formed a solid base supported by increased volumes. The price has now moved above key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating improving momentum and a potential trend reversal. The recent breakout above the 6,200 resistance zone signals renewed buying interest and strengthening bullish sentiment. Additionally, the formation of higher highs and higher lows suggests continuation of the upward trend.
Buy range: ₹6,280
Stop-loss: ₹5,800
Target: ₹7,150
Venus Remedies
Venus Remedies Limited has given a strong breakout above the key resistance zone near 830 on the daily chart, supported by a sharp bullish candle and noticeable rise in volumes, indicating strong buying interest. The stock is trading above its short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting positive momentum and strengthening trend structure. Additionally, RSI has moved towards 69, suggesting improving bullish momentum without being extremely overbought.
Also Read
Buy range: ₹862
Stop-loss: ₹786
Target: 1,050
Karnataka Bank
Karnataka Bank Limited has recently shown a strong breakout from a long-term descending trendline on the daily chart, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock witnessed increased buying interest supported by a surge in volumes, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. Prices have moved above the short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting improving momentum. Additionally, the RSI is trending near 68, indicating strengthening bullish momentum.
Buy range: ₹229
Stop-loss: ₹206
Target: ₹275 (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)
Topics : Stocks to buy today Stock Recommendations Stock tips Markets Market technicals Share Market Today ABB India Karnataka Bank
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 6:45 AM IST