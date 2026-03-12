Stocks to buy: ABB India, Venus Remedies, Karnataka Bk are on analyst radar

Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza

ABB India

ABB India Limited has shown a strong recovery from the major demand zone near 4,800–5,000, where the stock formed a solid base supported by increased volumes. The price has now moved above key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating improving momentum and a potential trend reversal. The recent breakout above the 6,200 resistance zone signals renewed buying interest and strengthening bullish sentiment. Additionally, the formation of higher highs and higher lows suggests continuation of the upward trend.

Buy range: ₹6,280

Stop-loss: ₹5,800

Target: ₹7,150

Venus Remedies

Venus Remedies Limited has given a strong breakout above the key resistance zone near 830 on the daily chart, supported by a sharp bullish candle and noticeable rise in volumes, indicating strong buying interest. The stock is trading above its short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting positive momentum and strengthening trend structure. Additionally, RSI has moved towards 69, suggesting improving bullish momentum without being extremely overbought.

Buy range: ₹862

Stop-loss: ₹786

Target: 1,050

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank Limited has recently shown a strong breakout from a long-term descending trendline on the daily chart, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock witnessed increased buying interest supported by a surge in volumes, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. Prices have moved above the short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting improving momentum. Additionally, the RSI is trending near 68, indicating strengthening bullish momentum.

Buy range: ₹229

Stop-loss: ₹206

Target: ₹275 (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)