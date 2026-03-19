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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Aether, Premier Energies among analyst's top bets; check TP

Stocks to buy: Aether, Premier Energies among analyst's top bets; check TP

Stocks to buy: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza suggests buying these three stocks today; check analysis

Stocks to buy today

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

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Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Premier Energies Limited 

Premier Energies Limited is turning bullish as the stock has rebounded strongly from its long-term support zone near ₹720–750, indicating accumulation at lower levels. The price has also broken above short-term moving averages, signaling improving momentum. A higher low formation on the chart suggests a potential trend reversal after a prolonged downtrend. Additionally, RSI has surged above 70, reflecting strong bullish momentum and buying strength. 
 
Buy range: ₹870 
Stop-loss: ₹815 
Target: ₹975 

Aether Industries 

Aether Industries Ltd is turning bullish as the stock has given a strong breakout above its descending trendline, indicating a potential trend reversal. The sharp upward move supported by rising volumes reflects strong buying interest and accumulation at lower levels. Price is now trading above key shortterm and medium-term moving averages, signaling improving trend strength. Additionally, RSI has moved above 60, confirming bullish momentum. 
 

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Buy range: ₹1,075 
Stop-loss: ₹1,000 
Target: ₹1,205  

Power Finance Corporation 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is turning positive as the stock has rebounded strongly from its key support zone near ₹340–350, forming a higher low structure. Price is now trading above its short-term moving averages, indicating improving momentum and trend strength. The recent consolidation breakout near ₹420 suggests fresh buying interest, supported by rising volumes. Additionally, RSI is trending above 60, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum. 
 
Buy range: ₹433 
Stop-loss: ₹408 
Target: ₹500  (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)

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Topics : Stock calls technical calls Buzzing stocks Stocks to buy today Power Finance Corporation BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 7:23 AM IST

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