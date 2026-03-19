Stocks to buy: Aether, Premier Energies among analyst's top bets; check TP

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Premier Energies Limited

Premier Energies Limited is turning bullish as the stock has rebounded strongly from its long-term support zone near ₹720–750, indicating accumulation at lower levels. The price has also broken above short-term moving averages, signaling improving momentum. A higher low formation on the chart suggests a potential trend reversal after a prolonged downtrend. Additionally, RSI has surged above 70, reflecting strong bullish momentum and buying strength.

Buy range: ₹870

Stop-loss: ₹815

Target: ₹975

Aether Industries

Aether Industries Ltd is turning bullish as the stock has given a strong breakout above its descending trendline, indicating a potential trend reversal. The sharp upward move supported by rising volumes reflects strong buying interest and accumulation at lower levels. Price is now trading above key shortterm and medium-term moving averages, signaling improving trend strength. Additionally, RSI has moved above 60, confirming bullish momentum.

Buy range: ₹1,075

Stop-loss: ₹1,000

Target: ₹1,205

Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is turning positive as the stock has rebounded strongly from its key support zone near ₹340–350, forming a higher low structure. Price is now trading above its short-term moving averages, indicating improving momentum and trend strength. The recent consolidation breakout near ₹420 suggests fresh buying interest, supported by rising volumes. Additionally, RSI is trending above 60, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum.

Buy range: ₹433

Stop-loss: ₹408

Target: ₹500 (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)