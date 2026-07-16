Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra recommends CDSL, Divi's Labs, UltraTech Cement

Stocks Recommendations by Ajit Mishra

Markets witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday and ended almost unchanged amid mixed global cues. After a positive start, the Nifty traded within a narrow range during the first half. However, a sharp decline in the latter half erased all the gains, with the index eventually settling around the 24,078.50 mark.Sectoral participation remained mixed, with financials, energy, and banking emerging as the key gainers, while metal, IT, and FMCG traded under pressure. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with the midcap and smallcap indices gaining in the range of 0.38%–0.74%, reflecting sustained stock-specific buying.The market drew support from softer-than-expected US inflation data, which eased concerns over the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory and improved global risk sentiment. However, renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and caution ahead of key quarterly earnings limited the upside and kept investors from taking aggressive positions.Technically, the tug of war between bulls and bears continues to keep the benchmark index range-bound. However, rotational buying across sectors and the resilience of the broader markets continue to offer ample stock-specific trading opportunities. We therefore maintain our "buy-on-dips" approach, with a preference for relatively stronger stocks across sectors while adhering to disciplined risk and position management.CDSL continues to exhibit a constructive price structure, forming a symmetrical triangle that signals a potential bullish continuation. The price structure remains healthy, marked by a series of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting strengthening medium-term momentum.A decisive breakout above the pattern's upper trendline is likely to trigger fresh buying interest and accelerate the next leg of the rally.Furthermore, supportive momentum indicators reinforce the positive near-term outlook. Considering the favorable technical setup, investors may consider accumulating the stock within the recommended price range.The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector continues to witness sustained buying interest, with DIVISLAB participating in the sector-wide strength.The stock has registered a fresh breakout after consolidating for nearly a year and has successfully reclaimed record high, indicating the resumption of its long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a significant increase in trading volumes, highlighting strong buying conviction and broader participation.Given the favorable technical structure and continued sectoral strength, traders may consider accumulating the stock on a cash delivery basis.Following a phase of underperformance, the stock has witnessed a decisive breakout above its falling trendline while reclaiming its long-term moving average, the 200-day EMA, indicating the likely end of the corrective phase.Additionally, the stock has confirmed a bullish reversal pattern, reinforcing the shift in trend. The sustained base formation, coupled with a well-protected downside, signaled steady accumulation ahead of the breakout.Backed by improving price action and increase in trading volumes, the stock appears well-positioned for a meaningful upside move. Traders may consider initiating long positions within the recommended buying range.(Disclaimer: This article is by Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Views expressed are his own. Analyst Disclaimer.)