Aurionpro, Westlife, Aarti Ind among Anand James top stock picks today
Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments expects Aurionpro Solutions to rally to ₹950 levels.
Anand James
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AURIONPRO (LTP: ₹852)View: Buy Target: ₹950 SL: ₹814 Aurionpro Solutions is showing a constructive technical setup, indicating a potential continuation of the ongoing up-move. The stock has decisively broken above its Supertrend resistance, signaling a shift in short-term trend from bearish to bullish. This is further reinforced by a MACD bullish crossover, where the MACD line has moved above the signal line with improving histogram momentum, often considered an early indicator of sustained upside. A key highlight is the multi-month volume breakout, visible with a sharp spike in participation near the recent price expansion. This suggests strong institutional or informed buying interest, lending credibility to the price move rather than it being a low-volume anomaly. Price action has also reclaimed important pivot levels around the ₹800-₹820 zone and is now trading near ₹852, indicating strength above prior consolidation zones. The RSI is trending upward toward the 60 zone, reflecting improving momentum without entering overbought territory, leaving room for further upside. Structurally, the stock appears poised to test higher resistance levels, with a near-term target of ₹950. On the downside, the ₹814 level acts as a crucial stop-loss, aligning with recent support and the breakout zone. Holding above this level keeps the bullish structure intact. Overall, the combination of trend reversal, momentum confirmation, and volume expansion supports a positive technical outlook for Aurionpro in the short term.
WESTLIFE (LTP: ₹473)View: Buy Target: ₹510 SL: ₹453 Westlife Foodworld is exhibiting a strengthening technical structure, suggesting the potential for a sustained recovery from its recent consolidation phase. The stock has delivered a decisive Supertrend breakout, indicating a shift toward a bullish trend after an extended period of weakness. Momentum indicators further reinforce the positive bias. A MACD bullish crossover has emerged, with the MACD line moving above the signal line, signaling improving upward momentum and the possibility of follow-through buying. Additionally, the RSI has moved above 55, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum, and importantly, RSI has also crossed above its moving average, a sign of increasing trend strength and improving participation. Price action around the ₹460-₹470 zone shows a firm base formation, with recent candles indicating demand absorption and higher lows. The stock is gradually reclaiming key resistance zones, which now act as near-term support levels. Given the alignment of trend, momentum, and oscillator signals, Westlife appears well-positioned to extend its uptrend toward the 510, where the next meaningful resistance is expected. On the downside, ₹453 serves as a well-defined stop-loss, as a break below this level would negate the bullish structure and indicate a failure of the recent breakout.
AARTIIND (LTP: ₹498)View: Buy Target: ₹540 SL: ₹475 Aarti Industries is displaying a strong bullish reversal setup, supported by multiple converging technical signals. The stock has broken above its Supertrend resistance, indicating a clear shift in short-term trend. Adding to this strength is a decisive breakout above a declining trendline, which had capped prices for several weeks signifying the end of the corrective phase. Momentum indicators are aligning positively. The RSI has moved above 60 and crossed above its moving average, reflecting strengthening momentum and a transition into a bullish zone. Meanwhile, the MACD is on the verge of a bullish crossover, suggesting that momentum is likely to further accelerate in the coming sessions. A key highlight is the multi-month volume breakout, with a significant surge in participation accompanying the price rise. Price action shows a sharp rebound from lower levels with a strong bullish candle, reclaiming key resistance zones around ₹490-₹500. Sustaining above this zone could pave the way for a continued upmove toward the ₹540, where the next significant resistance is expected. On the downside, 475 acts as a critical stop-loss, as a break below this level would weaken the breakout structure and invalidate the bullish setup. Overall, the combination of trendline breakout, improving momentum, and strong volume support suggests that Aarti Industries is well-positioned for further upside in the near term. (Disclaimer: This article is by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments. View expressed are his own. Click here for analyst disclosures)
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Topics : Aurionpro Solutions Aarti Industries Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading strategies
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 6:47 AM IST