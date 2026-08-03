Stocks to buy: Bajaj Finance among 3 stock ideas by Bonanza

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Domestic equity markets ended the week on a strong note, with benchmark indices gaining over half a per cent at market closing amid encouraging quarterly earnings and sustained buying in IT heavyweights.

Sectoral indices on the NSE settled mixed on Friday, with Nifty Media and Auto as top gainers. Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices both settled 0.44 per cent higher.

Stocks To Buy: Recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza

Concord Biotech Ltd | LTP: ₹524 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,640 | Stop-loss: ₹ 1,330

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Concord Biotech has delivered a strong bullish breakout above the key resistance zone near 1,340 with a wide-range bullish candle supported by healthy volume, indicating strong participation. The stock is trading above its short-term moving averages, while the RSI has surged to around 69, reflecting strengthening momentum without entering an extremely overbought zone. After forming a higher low structure over the past few weeks, the breakout suggests buyers have regained control and the prevailing uptrend is likely to continue. As long as the stock sustains above the 1,340–1,330 support zone, the bullish bias remains intact and any minor dip towards this area may provide a fresh buying opportunity. Overall, the technical structure favors a buy-on-dips approach with a positive outlook.

Bajaj Finance Ltd | LTP: ₹1,141 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,300 | Stop-loss: ₹1,060

Bajaj Finance has witnessed a strong bullish breakout backed by robust trading volumes, reflecting renewed buying interest and improving market sentiment. The stock is trading comfortably above its key moving averages, indicating that the primary trend remains firmly positive. The recent price action suggests sustained momentum, while the RSI remains in the bullish zone, highlighting strengthening buying pressure despite being near overbought levels. The breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase signals the potential for further upside as buyers continue to dominate. Consistent higher highs and higher lows reinforce the positive structure, indicating that the ongoing rally is supported by healthy price action rather than speculative moves. Overall, the technical setup remains constructive, making Bajaj Finance an attractive buy candidate for investors looking to participate in the prevailing bullish trend with a positive medium-term outlook.

Nelco Ltd | LTP: ₹1,141 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,170 | Stop-loss: ₹937