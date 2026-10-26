Choice Broking positive on Chennai Petro, ASK Automotive; here's why
Stocks Ideas: Chennai Petro is showing signs of recovery after recent volatility, with the share price sustaining above its 50-EMA, says Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking.
Sachin Gupta Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Choice Broking Buy CHENNPETRO in cash at ₹1,475 | SL ₹1,430 | TGT ₹1,570 CHENNPETRO is showing signs of recovery after recent volatility, closing at ₹1,475.60 on Friday. The stock is sustaining above its 50-day EMA and the middle Bollinger Band near ₹1,446.90, while trading comfortably above the 200-day EMA, indicating a positive broader trend. The RSI at 52.95 suggests improving momentum, although bullish strength is yet to gain traction. The immediate support zone is placed at ₹1,430–₹1,380, while a sustained move above ₹1,475, backed by strong volumes, could trigger further upside. Overall, the outlook remains cautiously positive as long as the stock holds above its key moving averages. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Buy ASKAUTOLTD in cash around ₹540-550 | SL ₹527 | TGT ₹565/580 ASK Automotive has witnessed a sharp correction from its recent peak of ₹688.60 and is currently showing signs of stabilisation near ₹550.75. After the recent decline, the stock is approaching a crucial support zone of ₹527–₹532, where the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level at ₹531.95 coincides with the rising 200-day EMA at ₹527.86. This confluence makes the zone important for a potential recovery. If the stock manages to hold above this support, a technical bounce towards ₹569, followed by ₹596, could be on the cards. However, a sustained recovery is needed to improve the near-term price structure, while a decisive breakdown below ₹527 could extend the correction towards the next support near ₹495. Sell PNBHOUSING Futures ₹1,090 | SL ₹1,140 | TGT ₹1,040/1,000 PNBHOUSING has turned weak on the daily chart after breaking below the lower trendline of a multi-month ascending channel. The stock declined sharply by 4.34 per cent to ₹1,089.10, with rising selling pressure supporting the breakdown. It has also slipped below its key moving average and the middle Bollinger Band, indicating continued weakness in the near-term trend. The RSI at 39.12 further points to declining momentum. Considering the current chart structure, traders may look for short-selling opportunities in the ₹1,090–1,100 range, with a stop-loss at ₹1,140 and downside targets of ₹1,040 and ₹1,000.
More From This Section
Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stock Recommendations Trading strategies Chennai Petroleum Corporation Markets PNB Housing Finance Ltd Stocks to avoid Market news
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 7:57 AM IST