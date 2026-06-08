Federal Bank, Chennai Petro, Zen top weekly stock picks by Axis Securities
Analysts at Axis Securities project up to 16% upside in Federal Bank, Zen Technologies and Chennai Petroleum owing to breakout witnessed on the weekly charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Federal Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) and Zen Technologies can rally up to 16 per cent, says Axis Securities in its latest weekly stock recommendations. Analysts at Axis Securities flag key 'multi-resistance zone' and 'cup-and-handle' breakouts on the above mentioned 3 stocks for a likely positive trend ahead, with a 3-4 weekly holding period.
Here's why the brokerage firm said in its weekly report.
Federal BankBuy Range: ₹304-₹298
Chennai Petroleum CorporationBuy Range: ₹1,145-₹1,123
CPCL has delivered a decisive breakout above the three-year 'multiple resistance' zone of ₹1,130-₹1,110 levels, backed by a strong bullish candle, signalling a sustained uptrend, says the Axis Securities weekly report. The breakout is supported by a sharp surge in volumes, underscoring strong market participation and conviction behind the move, the report added. "The stock is firmly positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-Day SMAs, with all key averages trending higher in alignment with price action, confirming a robust bullish structure," explains the brokerage firm. As a trading strategy, it recommends to buying the Chennai Petroleum stock in the ₹1,145-₹1,123 range, with a stop loss at ₹1,059 for likely upside targets in the range of ₹1,285-₹1,315 levels. This implies a potential gain of up to 16 per cent from the recommended price range.
Zen TechnologiesLast close: ₹1,780-1,746
Zen has delivered a decisive breakout above multiple resistance zones around ₹1,710-₹1,700, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the short and medium-term trend reversal, says the brokerage firm. Further, it highlights that the Zen Technologies stock has been forming higher tops and bottoms, reinforcing a sustained positive bias. "Among the key momentum oscillators, the daily, weekly and monthly RSI sustains above their respective reference lines, which validates the strength in price action and reinforces the positive outlook," explains Axis Securities. The brokerage expects the stock to move toward ₹1,980-₹2,020 levels on the upside. It recommends a buy in the range of ₹1,780-₹1,746, with a stop loss at ₹1,655. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
More From This Section
Topics : Weekly technical Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stock ideas Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Zen Technologies Chennai Petroleum Corporation Federal Bank
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 11:54 AM IST