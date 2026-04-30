Tata Chem, Crompton among 3 stocks with up to 22% upside potential: Analyst
Anand James, chief market strategist of Geojit expects up to 22 per cent upside in Tata Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Despite Thursday's sell-off, the NSE Nifty 50 index seems on course to end April on a strong note, with its highest single-month gain in more than 2 years. At 23,850 levels, the Nifty held a gain of nearly 7 per cent. The previous highest monthly gain was 8 per cent in December 2023. Among Nifty 500 stocks as many as 96 per cent (480 shares) are likely to close with gains this month. OLA Electric Mobility, Gallantt Ispat and HFCL are the top gainers - up 58 per cent each. 18 other Nifty 500 shares ended with gains in the range of 40 - 55 per cent, including the likes of Welspun Corp, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Adani Green, Adani Energy Solutions, Suzlon Energy, BHEL, Bandhan Bank and Shipping Corporation of India. Going ahead in May 2026, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments expects the following 3 stocks to outperform, and potential surge up to 22 per cent in the coming months.
Here are the top 3 stocks to buy by Geojit for May 2026:
Tata ChemicalsCurrent Market Price: ₹812
Tata Chemicals stock has been in an uptrend since the start of April, with the stock not only breaking out of a mid-month consolidation phase, but also above its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), says Anand James of Geojit. The analyst believes the 200-DMA may offer some resistance, but as per a favoured view the stock is expected to continue its uptrend aiming for ₹990 levels. James reckons that any dip in the stock can be a buying opportunity as long as the fall does not stretch beyond ₹730. The upside target implies a potential rally of 22 per cent from current levels.
Crompton Greaves Consumer ElectricalsCurrent Market Price: ₹269
James believes that Crompton Greaves stock is showing a bullish setup with a weekly Supertrend break and a decisive move above the February high. "Further, the monthly MACD histogram signals exhaustion, while monthly RSI crossing above its MA supports trend reversal," he explains. The analyst projects an upside potential of up to ₹300 - ₹305 for the stock, and recommends at stop loss at below ₹258.
Ramkrishna ForgingsCurrent Market Price: ₹589
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Topics : Tata Chemicals Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Market technicals stocks technical analysis stock market bets Stock ideas Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST