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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Ganesha Ecosphere, Sportking, DMart are on analyst radar

Stocks to buy: Ganesha Ecosphere, Sportking, DMart are on analyst radar

Stocks to buy today, April 6, 2026: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza Portfolio recommends buying Ganesha Ecosphere, Sportking India, and Avenue Supermarts (DMart); here's why

Stocks to buy today

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 6:37 AM IST

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Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio

 

Ganesha Ecosphere  

Ganesha Ecosphere is showing a strong bullish reversal after a prolonged downtrend, supported by a sharp breakout above the falling trendline and 200 EMA near ₹1,050. The stock has surged with significant volume, indicating buying interest. Price is trading firmly above key moving averages (9, 15, and 21 EMA), confirming momentum strength. RSI is near 80, reflecting strong bullish momentum, though slightly overbought. ADX above 20 suggests trend strength is building. 

Buy Range: ₹1,111 

Stop Loss: ₹1,000 

Target: ₹1,334 

 

Sportking India  

Sportking India is showing a strong bullish setup after breaking out of a prolonged downtrend, supported by a descending trendline breakout near ₹120 levels. The stock has gained momentum with rising volumes and is trading above key short-term moving averages (9, 15, and 21 EMA), indicating sustained buying interest. RSI is trending higher near ₹65, reflecting strong momentum, while ADX above 20 suggests trend strength. 
 

Buy Range: ₹129 

Stop Loss: ₹115 

Target: ₹155

 

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Avenue Supermarts is showing a constructive bullish setup after a prolonged consolidation phase near strong support around ₹4,000. Price has recently bounced with strong volume and reclaimed key short-term moving averages, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock is now trading above the 9 EMA and approaching resistance near ₹4,350–4,400, suggesting a potential breakout. RSI is trending higher near 70, reflecting strengthening momentum, while ADX remains stable, hinting at trend continuation. 
 

Buy Range: ₹4,363 

Stop Loss: ₹3,930 

Target: ₹5,260   

========================== 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)
 

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Topics : technical analysis technical calls Stocks to buy Stocks to buy today Markets DMart Stocks in focus Market technicals

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 6:36 AM IST

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