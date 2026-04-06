Stocks to buy: Ganesha Ecosphere, Sportking, DMart are on analyst radar
Stocks to buy today, April 6, 2026: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza Portfolio recommends buying Ganesha Ecosphere, Sportking India, and Avenue Supermarts (DMart); here's why
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
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Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio
Ganesha Ecosphere
Ganesha Ecosphere is showing a strong bullish reversal after a prolonged downtrend, supported by a sharp breakout above the falling trendline and 200 EMA near ₹1,050. The stock has surged with significant volume, indicating buying interest. Price is trading firmly above key moving averages (9, 15, and 21 EMA), confirming momentum strength. RSI is near 80, reflecting strong bullish momentum, though slightly overbought. ADX above 20 suggests trend strength is building.
Buy Range: ₹1,111
Stop Loss: ₹1,000
Target: ₹1,334
Sportking India
Sportking India is showing a strong bullish setup after breaking out of a prolonged downtrend, supported by a descending trendline breakout near ₹120 levels. The stock has gained momentum with rising volumes and is trading above key short-term moving averages (9, 15, and 21 EMA), indicating sustained buying interest. RSI is trending higher near ₹65, reflecting strong momentum, while ADX above 20 suggests trend strength.
Buy Range: ₹129
Stop Loss: ₹115
Target: ₹155
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
Avenue Supermarts is showing a constructive bullish setup after a prolonged consolidation phase near strong support around ₹4,000. Price has recently bounced with strong volume and reclaimed key short-term moving averages, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock is now trading above the 9 EMA and approaching resistance near ₹4,350–4,400, suggesting a potential breakout. RSI is trending higher near 70, reflecting strengthening momentum, while ADX remains stable, hinting at trend continuation.
Buy Range: ₹4,363
Stop Loss: ₹3,930
Target: ₹5,260==========================
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 6:36 AM IST