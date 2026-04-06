Stocks to buy: Ganesha Ecosphere, Sportking, DMart are on analyst radar

Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio

Ganesha Ecosphere Ganesha Ecosphere is showing a strong bullish reversal after a prolonged downtrend, supported by a sharp breakout above the falling trendline and 200 EMA near ₹1,050. The stock has surged with significant volume, indicating buying interest. Price is trading firmly above key moving averages (9, 15, and 21 EMA), confirming momentum strength. RSI is near 80, reflecting strong bullish momentum, though slightly overbought. ADX above 20 suggests trend strength is building. Buy Range: ₹1,111 Stop Loss: ₹1,000 Target: ₹1,334 Sportking India Sportking India is showing a strong bullish setup after breaking out of a prolonged downtrend, supported by a descending trendline breakout near ₹120 levels. The stock has gained momentum with rising volumes and is trading above key short-term moving averages (9, 15, and 21 EMA), indicating sustained buying interest. RSI is trending higher near ₹65, reflecting strong momentum, while ADX above 20 suggests trend strength.

Buy Range: ₹129

Stop Loss: ₹115

Target: ₹155

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Avenue Supermarts is showing a constructive bullish setup after a prolonged consolidation phase near strong support around ₹4,000. Price has recently bounced with strong volume and reclaimed key short-term moving averages, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock is now trading above the 9 EMA and approaching resistance near ₹4,350–4,400, suggesting a potential breakout. RSI is trending higher near 70, reflecting strengthening momentum, while ADX remains stable, hinting at trend continuation.

Buy Range: ₹4,363

Stop Loss: ₹3,930

Target: ₹5,260

(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)

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