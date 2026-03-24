Stocks to Buy: Here's why analyst recommends Jindal Steel, Federal Bank
According to Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, JSL remains a leading integrated steel and mining player with strong operational capabilities
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
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Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:
Jindal Steel – ADD
CMP – ₹1,107
FV – ₹1,200
Resistance – ₹1,160/₹1,200
Support – ₹1,080/₹1,050
Jindal Steel (JSL) reported a weak Q3FY26 performance, with consolidated Ebitda at Rs15.9 bn, declining 25 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q, primarily due to lower realizations. Steel volumes remained strong at 2.28 mn tons (+20 per cent Y-o-Y, +22 per cent Q-o-Q), supported by the ramp-up of the Angul plant, although exports moderated to 6 per cent. Despite a 4.4 per cent Q-o-Q decline in costs to ₹50,149/ton, overall cost levels remained elevated due to one-off startup expenses. Blended realizations fell 8.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹57,134/ton, impacted by lower pellet sales and an unfavorable product mix, leading to Ebitda/ton declining sharply to ₹6,986.
The quarter was further affected by ₹350 crore of one-off startup costs related to new BF2/BOF2 capacities, including external coke purchases. Additionally, realisations were pressured by captive consumption of pellets and a higher share of HRC in the product mix. However, management expects normalization in both costs and realizations as utilisation improves. Upcoming expansion projects, including BOF-3/DRI capacities, along with the commissioning of the Utkal B1 coal mine, will enhance backward integration and cost efficiency.
On the positive side, domestic steel prices have rebounded by ₹3,500–5,500/ton recently, which should support margin recovery from Q4FY26, despite some pressure from higher coal costs.
JSL remains a leading integrated steel and mining player with strong operational capabilities. The company is on a robust expansion path, with 60 per cent capacity growth expected versus FY25, driving volume growth over FY26–28E. A rising share of value-added products and ongoing capex initiatives are likely to improve profitability over time. The balance sheet remains manageable, with leverage expected below 1.7x. While near-term execution challenges persist, the long-term outlook remains constructive. Maintain ADD with Fair Value of ₹1,200.
Federal Bank – BUY
CMP – ₹255
FV – ₹310
Resistance – ₹265/₹280
Support – ₹245/₹230
Federal Bank is a mid-sized private sector bank with a well-diversified business model spanning retail, SME, commercial, and corporate lending. The bank has steadily transitioned toward a more balanced loan mix, with 55 per cent retail, 11 per cent commercial, and 34 per cent corporate exposure, while consciously increasing its share of higher-yielding segments such as gold loans, CV/CE financing, and business banking. Its strong liability franchise, particularly in its home market of Kerala, remains a key strength, with a CASA ratio of 32 per cent and improving granularity of deposits.
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The bank has demonstrated consistent growth momentum, reflecting improving core profitability. Management has guided for medium-term credit growth in the mid-to-high teens, supported by a calibrated shift toward better-yielding assets.
Profitability metrics are showing gradual improvement, with NIM at 3.1–3.2 per cent and RoA/RoE at 1.1–1.15 per cent and 11–12 per cent, respectively. Importantly, there is visible headroom for further RoE expansion driven by margin improvement and operating leverage.
Asset quality remains a key positive, with GNPA at 1.7 per cent and NNPA at 0.4 per cent, both at multi-year lows. Credit costs are contained at 50 bps, and slippages remain low (0.7 per cent), indicating limited near-term stress. Provision coverage is healthy at 75 per cent, further strengthening balance sheet resilience.
Geographically, the bank enjoys a dominant franchise in Kerala, with 18 per cent deposit market share, while gradually expanding its presence across India. Its strong NRI deposit base also provides a differentiated funding advantage.
Federal Bank offers a compelling combination of (1) improving profitability with NIM and RoE tailwinds, (2) stable and best-in-class asset quality, (3) accelerating loan growth with a better mix, and (4) a strong liability franchise. At current valuations the bank provides a favorable risk-reward, with scope for gradual re-rating as execution sustains. ==========================
(Disclaimer:This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 6:41 AM IST