Stocks to Buy: Here's why analyst recommends Jindal Steel, Federal Bank

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:

Jindal Steel – ADD

CMP – ₹1,107

FV – ₹1,200

Resistance – ₹1,160/₹1,200

Support – ₹1,080/₹1,050

Jindal Steel (JSL) reported a weak Q3FY26 performance, with consolidated Ebitda at Rs15.9 bn, declining 25 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q, primarily due to lower realizations. Steel volumes remained strong at 2.28 mn tons (+20 per cent Y-o-Y, +22 per cent Q-o-Q), supported by the ramp-up of the Angul plant, although exports moderated to 6 per cent. Despite a 4.4 per cent Q-o-Q decline in costs to ₹50,149/ton, overall cost levels remained elevated due to one-off startup expenses. Blended realizations fell 8.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹57,134/ton, impacted by lower pellet sales and an unfavorable product mix, leading to Ebitda/ton declining sharply to ₹6,986.

The quarter was further affected by ₹350 crore of one-off startup costs related to new BF2/BOF2 capacities, including external coke purchases. Additionally, realisations were pressured by captive consumption of pellets and a higher share of HRC in the product mix. However, management expects normalization in both costs and realizations as utilisation improves. Upcoming expansion projects, including BOF-3/DRI capacities, along with the commissioning of the Utkal B1 coal mine, will enhance backward integration and cost efficiency.

On the positive side, domestic steel prices have rebounded by ₹3,500–5,500/ton recently, which should support margin recovery from Q4FY26, despite some pressure from higher coal costs.

JSL remains a leading integrated steel and mining player with strong operational capabilities. The company is on a robust expansion path, with 60 per cent capacity growth expected versus FY25, driving volume growth over FY26–28E. A rising share of value-added products and ongoing capex initiatives are likely to improve profitability over time. The balance sheet remains manageable, with leverage expected below 1.7x. While near-term execution challenges persist, the long-term outlook remains constructive. Maintain ADD with Fair Value of ₹1,200.

Federal Bank – BUY

CMP – ₹255

FV – ₹310

Resistance – ₹265/₹280

Support – ₹245/₹230

Federal Bank is a mid-sized private sector bank with a well-diversified business model spanning retail, SME, commercial, and corporate lending. The bank has steadily transitioned toward a more balanced loan mix, with 55 per cent retail, 11 per cent commercial, and 34 per cent corporate exposure, while consciously increasing its share of higher-yielding segments such as gold loans, CV/CE financing, and business banking. Its strong liability franchise, particularly in its home market of Kerala, remains a key strength, with a CASA ratio of 32 per cent and improving granularity of deposits.

The bank has demonstrated consistent growth momentum, reflecting improving core profitability. Management has guided for medium-term credit growth in the mid-to-high teens, supported by a calibrated shift toward better-yielding assets.

Profitability metrics are showing gradual improvement, with NIM at 3.1–3.2 per cent and RoA/RoE at 1.1–1.15 per cent and 11–12 per cent, respectively. Importantly, there is visible headroom for further RoE expansion driven by margin improvement and operating leverage.

Asset quality remains a key positive, with GNPA at 1.7 per cent and NNPA at 0.4 per cent, both at multi-year lows. Credit costs are contained at 50 bps, and slippages remain low (0.7 per cent), indicating limited near-term stress. Provision coverage is healthy at 75 per cent, further strengthening balance sheet resilience.

Geographically, the bank enjoys a dominant franchise in Kerala, with 18 per cent deposit market share, while gradually expanding its presence across India. Its strong NRI deposit base also provides a differentiated funding advantage.