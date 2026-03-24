Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 06:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Buy: Here's why analyst recommends Jindal Steel, Federal Bank

Stocks to Buy: Here's why analyst recommends Jindal Steel, Federal Bank

According to Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, JSL remains a leading integrated steel and mining player with strong operational capabilities

Stocks to buy

Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:

 

Jindal Steel – ADD

CMP – ₹1,107

FV – ₹1,200

Resistance – ₹1,160/₹1,200

Support – ₹1,080/₹1,050

Jindal Steel (JSL) reported a weak Q3FY26 performance, with consolidated Ebitda at Rs15.9 bn, declining 25 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q, primarily due to lower realizations. Steel volumes remained strong at 2.28 mn tons (+20 per cent Y-o-Y, +22 per cent Q-o-Q), supported by the ramp-up of the Angul plant, although exports moderated to 6 per cent. Despite a 4.4 per cent Q-o-Q decline in costs to ₹50,149/ton, overall cost levels remained elevated due to one-off startup expenses. Blended realizations fell 8.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹57,134/ton, impacted by lower pellet sales and an unfavorable product mix, leading to Ebitda/ton declining sharply to ₹6,986.
 
 
The quarter was further affected by ₹350 crore of one-off startup costs related to new BF2/BOF2 capacities, including external coke purchases. Additionally, realisations were pressured by captive consumption of pellets and a higher share of HRC in the product mix. However, management expects normalization in both costs and realizations as utilisation improves. Upcoming expansion projects, including BOF-3/DRI capacities, along with the commissioning of the Utkal B1 coal mine, will enhance backward integration and cost efficiency.
 
On the positive side, domestic steel prices have rebounded by ₹3,500–5,500/ton recently, which should support margin recovery from Q4FY26, despite some pressure from higher coal costs.
 
JSL remains a leading integrated steel and mining player with strong operational capabilities. The company is on a robust expansion path, with 60 per cent capacity growth expected versus FY25, driving volume growth over FY26–28E. A rising share of value-added products and ongoing capex initiatives are likely to improve profitability over time. The balance sheet remains manageable, with leverage expected below 1.7x. While near-term execution challenges persist, the long-term outlook remains constructive. Maintain ADD with Fair Value of ₹1,200. 
 

Federal Bank – BUY

CMP – ₹255

FV – ₹310

Resistance – ₹265/₹280

Support – ₹245/₹230

 
Federal Bank is a mid-sized private sector bank with a well-diversified business model spanning retail, SME, commercial, and corporate lending. The bank has steadily transitioned toward a more balanced loan mix, with 55 per cent retail, 11 per cent commercial, and 34 per cent corporate exposure, while consciously increasing its share of higher-yielding segments such as gold loans, CV/CE financing, and business banking. Its strong liability franchise, particularly in its home market of Kerala, remains a key strength, with a CASA ratio of 32 per cent and improving granularity of deposits.

Also Read

Rupee at record low

Rupee hits new record low amid Iran war: Will INR drop to 100 vs US dollar?

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 23, 2026

Stock Market close: Sensex sinks 1,837 pts, Nifty at 22,512 as US-Iran conflict escalates

IndiGo share price today

Airline stocks: IndiGo, SpiceJet tumble up to 10% as ATF price hike looms

Hindustan Zinc share price

Hindustan Zinc falls 6% as markets crash, silver prices drag sentiment

branded residence, housing, real estate

Nifty Realty down 5%; Lodha, DLF, Prestige Estates fall up to 6%: Check why

 
The bank has demonstrated consistent growth momentum, reflecting improving core profitability. Management has guided for medium-term credit growth in the mid-to-high teens, supported by a calibrated shift toward better-yielding assets.
 
Profitability metrics are showing gradual improvement, with NIM at 3.1–3.2 per cent and RoA/RoE at 1.1–1.15 per cent and 11–12 per cent, respectively. Importantly, there is visible headroom for further RoE expansion driven by margin improvement and operating leverage.
 
Asset quality remains a key positive, with GNPA at 1.7 per cent and NNPA at 0.4 per cent, both at multi-year lows. Credit costs are contained at 50 bps, and slippages remain low (0.7 per cent), indicating limited near-term stress. Provision coverage is healthy at 75 per cent, further strengthening balance sheet resilience.
 
Geographically, the bank enjoys a dominant franchise in Kerala, with 18 per cent deposit market share, while gradually expanding its presence across India. Its strong NRI deposit base also provides a differentiated funding advantage.
 
Federal Bank offers a compelling combination of (1) improving profitability with NIM and RoE tailwinds, (2) stable and best-in-class asset quality, (3) accelerating loan growth with a better mix, and (4) a strong liability franchise. At current valuations the bank provides a favorable risk-reward, with scope for gradual re-rating as execution sustains.  ========================== 
(Disclaimer:This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
   

More From This Section

FPI, West Asia, FPI outflow

FPI selling surpasses ₹1 trillion mark in March amid West Asia crisispremium

chinese fdi, press note 3, niti aayog, investment curbs, india china ties, dpiit, foreign investment reform

Net FDI remains negative for fifth straight month in January: RBI datapremium

LNG, LNG exports

PLNG valuations remain attractive, but near-term downtrend likelypremium

markets, Sensex, nifty

Manic Monday: Indices fall over 2.5%; de-escalation talks may lift mkts

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta

Sebi to look into HDFC board meeting's minutes after chairman's exit

Topics : Stocks to buy today Markets share market Jindal Steel Federal Bank Stocks to buy Stocks in focus technical calls Market technicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayPM Modi in Lok SabhaGold and Silver Rate TodaySBI Yono Aadhar Update ScamIran War Impact on Gold, Share & CryptoStock Market CrashMotorola Razr Fold SpecsOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance