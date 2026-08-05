Stocks to buy: Hero MotoCorp among 3 stock ideas by MOFSL

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty index opened on a flattish note and remained under pressure throughout the session as the bulls failed to defend the crucial 24,500 support zone. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame, indicating some profit-booking after the recent up move of around 1,200 points over the last seven sessions. Now it has to hold above the 24,500 zone for an up move towards the 24,750, then 24,850 zones, while support can be seen at 24,400, then 24,300 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down and witnessed selling pressure throughout the session, which gradually dragged the index lower towards 57,350 zones. It remained under pressure for most part of the day and ended the session on a negative note to form a bearish-bodied candle on the daily scale. Now it has to cross and hold above 58,000 zones for an up move towards 58,250, then 58,500 levels, while on the downside support is seen at 57,500, then 57,250 zones.

Stocks To Buy: Recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Hero MotoCorp | LTP: ₹5,548 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹5,880 | Stop-loss: ₹ 5,380

The stock is in a strong uptrend, forming a higher high–higher low structure, indicating sustained bullish momentum. It has built a strong base near the 5200 zone and continues to witness buying interest on dips. The RSI is trending higher, further supporting the positive outlook.

Siemens | LTP: ₹4,000 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹4,240 | Stop-loss: ₹ 3,880

Stock has given a consolidation breakout by surpassing the 3950 zones and is sustaining above the breakout level. It is trading above its short-term moving averages while support levels continue to shift higher, indicating a strong bullish structure. The overall momentum in the Capital Goods sector remains positive, which could provide further support to the uptrend.

Laurus Labs | LTP: ₹1,850 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,950 | Stop-loss: ₹ 1,850

Stock is trading in all-time high territory and continues to inch higher, reflecting strong bullish momentum. It has formed a bullish Marubozu candle and witnessed buying interest from its 20 DEMA, indicating that dips are being accumulated. Rising volumes further support the ongoing uptrend, while the overall strength in the Pharma sector adds to the positive outlook.