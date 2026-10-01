Jatin Gedia bullish on JSW Infra, Varroc Engg; flags caution on PowerGrid
On the broader market outlook, Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi expects the Nifty to consolidate within 22,500-22,800 band for now.
Jatin Gedia Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia, VP, technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Nifty Nifty pulled back toward 22,800 (20-hour moving average) and witnessed selling pressure resulting into a negative closing for the Nifty. The immediate support is placed at 22,550, coinciding with the previous day's low, while the immediate hurdle is placed at 22,800. Divergent signals from the daily and hourly time frame momentum indicators suggest that Nifty could consolidate between 22,500 and 22,800 over the next couple of trading sessions. A breach below 22,550 could trigger a fall toward 22,380 - 22,400 where support from the 200-week exponential moving average is placed. Sustaining above 22,800 could lead to a short covering rally towards 23,100 - 23,150 which coincides with the upper end of the falling channel within which Nifty has been declining for the past eight weeks. Broadly, we expect consolidation between 22,500 and 22,800. Bank Nifty Bank Nifty was the relative outperformer, managing to close in the green with gains of 0.69 per cent It faced selling pressure from the 55,200 - 55,000 zone where resistance in the form of the 40-hour average and the upper bollinger band is placed and shall act as an immediate hurdle. On the downside , the crucial support is placed at 53,700 - 53,500 zone. Considering the price structure, we expect the Bank Nifty to consolidate between 53,500 - 55,200 over the next few trading sessions.
Stock ideas by Jatin GediaBuy JSW Infra ₹356 | SL ₹342 | TGT ₹376 JSW Infra has successfully retested the triangle breakout it witnessed last week, It has held the 20-day moving average of ₹342 and is witnessing buying interest. The daily momentum indicator has a bullish crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, the dip should be considered a buying opportunity. Buy Varroc Engineering ₹855.25 | SL ₹834 | TGT ₹915 Varroc Engineering has been consolidating between ₹810 - 880 for the past eight weeks. The consolidation has taken the form of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts. We anticipate a breakout of this consolidation on the upside. The risk-reward ratio is favourable and the momentum indicator has reached the equilibrium line suggesting that consolidation has matured, indicating a breakout is around the corner Sell PowerGrid Oct Fut ₹260.25 | SL ₹266 | TGT ₹252 PowerGrid Corporation has been forming lower-highs and lower-lows suggesting a downtrend. The stock had been consolidating between ₹263 - 275 for the past six weeks. On Wednesday, the consolidation broke on the downside suggesting resumption of the next leg of the down move. Momentum indicator has triggered a fresh negative crossover from the equilibrium line which is a sell signal. Thus, the breakdown and momentum setup suggests a fresh leg of downside has begun.
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Nifty Outlook Markets Stock Recommendations Trading strategies PowerGrid JSW Infrastructure varroc engineering technical analysis
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 7:52 AM IST