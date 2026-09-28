JSW Steel to Pearl Global: MOFSL's 6 ideas from large, mid & smallcap space

Disclaimer: This article is written by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Large-cap stock recommendations

Solar Industries — TP: ₹23,000

Solar Industries (SOIL) is India’s leading commercial explosives player with a 26 per cent volume share in FY25 and a comprehensive product portfolio. The Omnia acquisition strengthens its international presence, particularly in South Africa, while supporting backward integration and long-term explosives growth. The company is also expanding into defence, moving from high-melting explosives to ammunition, rockets and counter-drone systems.

Successful commercialization of Nagastra, Rudrastra and Bhargavastra could significantly diversify revenues, with defence expected to contribute 22 per cent by FY29. Growth is expected to be driven by acquisition synergies, Pinaka execution, follow-on Nagastra orders, potential induction of Bhargavastra and Rudrastra, and rising defence exports, supporting estimated revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 43 per cent/36 per cent/34 per cent over FY26-30.

JSW Steel — TP: ₹1,470

JSW Steel’s outlook remains constructive, supported by capacity ramp-ups, resilient domestic steel demand and a rising share of value-added products. The Vijayanagar BF-3 expansion and higher volumes from Ohio are expected to drive volume growth, while easing domestic iron ore prices and recent moderation in coking coal prices should provide cost relief from 2HFY27. Deleveraging, with net debt declining to ₹462 bn, has strengthened the balance sheet and provides greater flexibility for future capex. Enhanced captive iron ore availability, improving coal security and new capacity ramp-ups should support cost competitiveness and margin expansion, with EBITDA/t expected to improve toward ~₹14,000 by FY28E.

Mid-cap stock recommendations

Aditya Infotech — TP: ₹4,200

Aditya Infotech (CP Plus) has a strong competitive position in India’s video surveillance market, with over 44 per cent market share, 1,000+ distributors and 2,500+ system integrators, supported by the country’s largest CCTV manufacturing facility. The implementation of STQC norms could accelerate market-share gains as global players face regulatory challenges, while capacity expansion, backward integration and a shift toward higher-value IP cameras provide multiple growth and margin levers. Aditya Infotech is evolving from an assembler to a manufacturer and technology-led AI products and platform provider. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 44 per cent/58 per cent/64 per cent over FY26-28E, with OPM expanding from 13.4 per cent to 16.1 per cent.

Aster DM Quality Care — TP: ₹910

The Aster DM Healthcare–Quality Care India merger creates one of India’s largest hospital platforms, with 39 hospitals and ~10,600 operational beds across 28 cities. The merger enhances regional diversification and cross-cluster referral opportunities, while more than 4,150 planned bed additions could take capacity beyond 15,000 beds by FY30. Its cluster-led strategy across Kerala, Karnataka/Maharashtra and AP/Telangana provides a strong growth runway, with mature assets contributing ~65 per cent of revenue at a healthy 29.7 per cent EBITDA margin, while emerging hospitals continue to scale rapidly. Medical Value Travel is also benefiting from Aster DM’s GCC presence and referral network. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR is estimated at 19.5 per cent/25 per cent/33 per cent over FY26-28E. READ MORE

Small-cap stock recommendations

Pearl Global — TP: ₹1,500:

Pearl Global is scaling manufacturing capacity to support its next phase of growth, with capacity targeted to increase from ~108m pieces currently to 120–140m by FY28 and 170–175m by FY30, at ~80 per cent utilization. Higher wallet share from existing customers, product diversification and expansion across key manufacturing geographies are expected to support growth. The company plans INR6.75–7.25bn capex through FY30, including investments in capacity, knitting and dyeing, with knits targeted to increase from ~26 per cent to ~35 per cent of capacity and washing outsourcing expected to decline from ~60 per cent to 20–25 per cent. We estimate revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17 per cent/32 per cent/38 per cent over FY26-28, with EBITDA margins reaching 12–14 per cent and RoCE at 22–25 per cent.

SPR Auto Technologies — TP: ₹6,150