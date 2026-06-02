NBCC, Sagility among 3 smallcaps that can rally up to 15%: Bajaj Broking
Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking believes the technical setup is favourable for up to 15% upside in smallcaps Allied Blenders and Distillers, NBCC (India) and Sagility.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The Nifty SmallCap index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 in the financial year 2026-27 thus far. The SmallCap index has surged over 18 per cent, while the Nifty advanced around 4.3 per cent. Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President - Technical at Bajaj Broking has identified these 3 smallcap stocks - Allied Blenders and Distillers, NBCC (India) and Sagility - as potential winners in the coming period.
Here's why Bajaj Broking is bullish on these 3 smallcaps:
Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABDL)Current Market Price: ₹544
NBCC (India)
Current Market Price: ₹103
NBCC has broken out above the bullish Inverse 'Head & Shoulders' pattern. The recent price rise is supported by strong volume, more than double its average volume, highlighting larger participation in the direction of the trend, notes Mukherjee. The analyst believes the stock is likely to gradually head toward ₹115 levels in the coming months, which is the measuring implication of the shoulders of the recent inverse head & shoulders pattern breakout and the 80 per cent retracement of the previous major decline from ₹126-₹77. He sees support for the stock around ₹95-₹97 zone, and recommends keeping a stop at ₹96.
SagilityCurrent Market Price: ₹41
In the last 15 months the stock has been consolidating in the broad range of ₹38 to ₹55. Presently, it seems to be rebounding after a base formation at the lower band of the last 15 months range, thus offering a fresh entry opportunity with a favourable risk-reward set up, says Mukherjee. "In the last three weeks Sagility has formed a base above the 50 per cent retracement of the previous up move ₹36-₹45 thus forming a higher base for the next leg of up move," explains the analyst. Bajaj Broking expects the stock to head towards ₹46.60 levels in the coming months, which is the previous major breakdown area and 50 per cent retracement of the entire previous decline (₹58-₹36). The analyst recommends buying in the range of ₹40-41, with a stop loss at ₹37.50. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals Midcap smallcap stocks NBCC (India) Allied Blenders & Distillers stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Trading calls
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 12:09 PM IST