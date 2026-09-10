Nifty could edge lower to 23,300; HAL among 3 stock ideas: Ajit Mishra

Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised

Market View

Markets remained under pressure on Wednesday, extending the recent corrective phase as escalating geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The Nifty declined 0.86% to close at 23,431.50, while the Sensex fell 1.08% to 74,764.23.

Sectoral participation remained broadly negative, with IT emerging as the biggest drag. The Nifty IT index declined around 3%, as rising US bond yields, concerns over the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook and structural worries around AI-driven disruption weighed on technology stocks. Realty, financials and FMCG also edged lower, while select defence, metal and energy-related stocks showed relative resilience. The broader market also weakened, giving up some of its recent gains.

Investor sentiment remained fragile as Brent crude moved back above $100 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies. The rupee also came under pressure, briefly weakening beyond ₹95 per dollar before recovering, aided by suspected RBI intervention.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Technically, the Nifty has decisively slipped below the crucial 23,600 support zone, weakening the near-term structure. The index could now move towards the next support zone of 23,300–23,100, while any recovery is likely to face resistance around 23,600–23,800. With crude crossing $100 again and FII selling persisting, we maintain a negative stance on the index and recommend a selective, stock-specific approach, with positions on both sides and strict risk management.

Stocks to buy or sell today - Recommendations by Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited | LTP: ₹5000.5| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹5350| Stop-loss: ₹4810

HAL has maintained its underlying strength after defending the key weekly long-term average during the recent corrective phase. The stock subsequently staged a strong recovery and broke out of a broader triangular consolidation, signaling renewed buying interest. The breakout has been followed by the formation of a fresh buying pivot, with the stock continuing to hold above the 20-WEMA, keeping the short- to medium-term structure firmly positive. The positive price structure, supported by healthy volumes and favorable indicator setup, further strengthens the outlook. Considering the overall technical setup, the stock offers a favorable accumulation opportunity and can be considered for accumulation on a cash delivery basis.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited | LTP: ₹926.95| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹995| Stop-loss: ₹890

After witnessing profit-taking from the highs around 980 levels, CG Power stock found support near the 50% retracement level of its previous rally, coinciding with the 200-EMA. It subsequently staged a recovery and, following a period of consolidation, broke out above the declining trend line, signaling a potential resumption of the uptrend. The stock continues to maintain a steady higher-top, higher-bottom formation, reflecting underlying strength in the price structure. With the technical setup turning favorable, the stock appears well placed to extend its upward momentum. Hence, traders may consider initiating fresh long positions within the recommended buying range.

Hindustan Unilever Limited | LTP: ₹1943.30| Recommendation: Sell Futures | Target: ₹1870| Stop-loss: ₹1980