Stocks to buy: Piramal Pharma, HSCL among 3 top bets by Choice Broking

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Aakash Shah, Choice Broking.

Piramal Pharma (PPLPHARMA)

Azad Engineering

Himadri Speciality Chemical (HSCL)

Piramal Pharma has witnessed a strong bullish session, closing at ₹175.95 with a sharp rise in volumes, indicating fresh buying interest after a prolonged corrective phase.The stock has decisively closed above its 200-day EMA, a key long-term trend indicator, suggesting that the broader trend is turning positive. It is also trading comfortably above the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day EMAs, reflecting improving price strength across multiple time frames.Momentum indicators have also turned supportive, with the RSI giving a bullish crossover and rising to 61.2, signalling strengthening buying momentum. If the stock sustains above current levels, it has the potential to rally towards ₹195, while ₹166, coinciding with the 50-day and 100-day EMA support zone, should be maintained as a strict stop-loss.Azad Engineering has delivered an impressive recovery from its April lows, rallying nearly 63 per cent within a month and confirming a strong bullish trend. During this upmove, the stock registered a decisive breakout above the ₹2,000 consolidation zone, which also represented its previous swing high and resistance area.The breakout was followed by a fresh all-time high near ₹2,350, confirming renewed strength. After touching new highs, the stock underwent a healthy profit-booking phase, finding support around the 50-day EMA and the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level, where buyers stepped in once again.It is now trading above all its key moving averages, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. A move towards the previous all-time high of ₹2,350 remains likely, while ₹2,031, aligned with the 50-day EMA, should be considered a disciplined stop-loss.HSCL continues to maintain a strong uptrend after delivering a decisive consolidation breakout above the ₹500 zone during mid-April. Since the breakout, the stock has witnessed a sharp price rally and registered a fresh all-time high near ₹718, supported by consistently strong volumes.Although the stock experienced intermittent profit booking, it successfully held above its 20-day EMA, highlighting the presence of sustained buying interest and confirming it as a crucial short-term support level.The stock is currently trading above all key moving averages, keeping the overall trend firmly positive. Momentum remains healthy, with the RSI at 57.19, indicating room for further upside without entering overbought territory. As long as HSCL sustains above ₹640, it has the potential to extend its rally towards the ₹730 target in the coming sessions.(Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst - Technical Research, at Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own.)