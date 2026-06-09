Polycab, Coal India: Here's why SBI Securities is bullish on these 2 stocks
Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities expects Polycab India and Coal India to rally further on breakout above the ₹9,800- ₹9,850 and ₹485- ₹490 zones, respectively.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities identified Polycab India and Coal India as 2 stocks that look technically strong on charts in the current market set-up. Polycab India stock is trading with a positive bias for the third straight month, and has surged over 43 per cent since the start of the financial year 2026-27. Whereas, Coal India has witnessed a volatile trade, but holds around 3.5 per cent gain in FY27 thus far. On Tuesday, PolyCab India gained nearly 2 per cent at ₹9,833 levels, while Coal India traded with a marginal gain at ₹466. In comparison, the Sensex and the Nifty were up 0.3 per cent each.
Here's a technical outlook on Polycab India and Coal India by SBI Securities.
Polycab IndiaSudeep Shah of SBI Securities reckons that PolyCab India stock continues to exhibit strong bullish price action, trading within a well-defined upward-sloping parallel channel on the daily chart.
"The stock trades above its key short and long-term moving averages, reflecting a robust underlying trend. Momentum indicators also support the positive outlook, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sustaining above 60, despite a recent downtick, and the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 39, signalling strengthening trend momentum," explains the technical analyst. The analyst, however, cautions that the stock is currently trading near the upper end of its channel, hence a healthy profit booking can't be ruled out from the current levels. Any decisive breakout above the ₹9,800– ₹9,850 zone could trigger the next leg of the uptrend, says Shah. On the downside, he expects strong support for Polycab in the ₹9,250–₹9,200 region. READ | Federal Bank, Chennai Petro, Zen top weekly stock picks by Axis Securities
Coal IndiaShah highlights that Coal India continues to trade within a well-defined upward-sloping parallel channel on the daily chart, with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acting as a strong dynamic support.
The momentum oscillators remain favourably placed, with the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) positioned above both the zero line and the signal line, indicating a positive trend bias, he explains. Further the analyst notes that Coal India stock witnessed a notable surge in trading volumes over the past two weeks, reflecting growing investor participation. As per the charts, Shah projects the ₹485–₹490 zone as a crucial resistance area. A decisive breakout above this zone could pave the way for further upside, he adds. On the downside, the analyst sees the ₹445–₹450 zone, marked by the 100-Day EMA and the lower end of the channel as a strong support region. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:26 PM IST