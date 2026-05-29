Stocks to buy: Premier Energies, JSW Energy among top picks by analyst

Nifty share price

Nifty has witnessed a pullback in the last few sessions but has been resisting near its 50 DEMA at 24,100. However, the broader markets have witnessed renewed buying interest, leading to new all-time highs in the Nifty Midcap 100 index. The Smallcap index too has resumed its positive trend from its 50 DEMA support, and hence, the bull market ca clearly be seen in the midcap stocks.

We expect a slow and gradual upmove in indices as the Nifty has formed a higher bottom around recent swing lows. A move above the 50 DEMA should then lead to a continuation of the uptrend in the benchmark. On the lower side, 22700-22750 is the immediate support zone.

Stock recommendations by Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Premier Energies

Post a sharp upmove in the month of March and April, the stock has seen some consolidation over the last one month. This has led to the formation of a ‘Bullish Flag’ pattern on the charts, which is a bullish continuation pattern. Prices are on the verge of a breakout, and have formed a support base at its 50 DEMA in the recent pullback move.

Thus, we expect an upmove in the stock in the short term. Traders can look for buying opportunities in the stock around the current market price (CMP) of ₹1,050 with a stoploss below ₹960 for a potential target around ₹1,210.

JSW Energy

The stock has given a breakout above its previous swing high with increasing volumes, which is a bullish sign. In the recent correction, the stock formed a support base at its 200 DEMA, and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum.

Hence, short term traders can look for buying opportunities in the range of ₹600-590 for a potential target around ₹640-650. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹570.

Chambal Fertilizers

The stock has gone through a price-wise as well as time-wise correction over the last one year. Prices consolidated in a range in the last few months and have formed a support base above its weekly 200 EMA.

The stock has now given a breakout from the range and has also surpassed its 200 DEMA hurdle with rising volumes. Hence, short term traders can look for a buying opportunity in the range of ₹475-470 for a potential target around ₹512. The stop loss on long positions should be placed below ₹455.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Ruchit Jain, head – equity technical research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)