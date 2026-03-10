Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Kotak Sec bets on Angel One, Reliance Inds
Stocks to buy today: Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities suggests placing bets on Angel One and Reliance Industries; here's why
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Stocks recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities:
Angel One – Buy
CMP – ₹220
FV – ₹315
Resistance – ₹240/₹255
Support – ₹210/₹200
Angel One is one of India’s largest and most established full-service retail brokerage firms, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Mumbai. Over the years, it has transformed from a traditional offline brokerage into a technology-driven, digital-first platform that serves millions of investors across the country. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including equity and intraday trading, derivatives, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, IPO investments, and US stocks. The platform is Sebi-registered and publicly listed on both NSE and BSE, ensuring high compliance standards and investor safety through strong security measures like data encryption and two-factor authentication. By 2026, the company had crossed 15 million registered clients and achieved more than 4.4 crore app downloads, reflecting its deep reach into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Also Read
Angel One had a market capitalisation of around ₹20,101.9 crore, with FY25 consolidated operating revenue of ₹5,238 crore, a year-on-year growth of 22.6 per cent, and a profit after tax of ₹1,172 crore, reflecting sustained operational strength. 90 per cent of its clientele is now from tier 2-3 cities. MF/cash are usually the first touchpoint for a customer. The wealth business has close to ₹8,500 crores Asset Under Management. MTF book continues to grow well. The company has around 350k customers. Angel One has 15 per cent market share in NSE active clients. Angel One reported a sequential recovery in activity levels in 3Q, with early trends in 4Q pointing toward a sequentially stronger quarter. Recent bouts of volatility (commodities, union budget) have helped volume growth in 4Q.
Angel’s January average daily volumes were up 25 per cent over December and 17 per cent over the 3Q average. In February, it reported a moderation in commodities trading, but the equity segment continues to drift upward. The company aims for a 50 per cent operating margin for the broking business and 45 per cent for the non-broking business.
Reliance Industries – Add
CMP – ₹1,419
FV – ₹1,620
Resistance – ₹1,450/₹1,520
Support – ₹1,375/₹1,340
Reliance Industries operates across energy, telecom, retail, and new energy, creating a diversified earnings base. Its key subsidiaries 1). Reliance Jio and 2). Reliance Retail are high-growth consumer platforms that complement the company’s traditional oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India by data consumption and among the leaders by subscribers. Reliance Retail is India’s largest organised retailer with presence across grocery, fashion, electronics, and e-commerce. Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals segment remains one of the world’s most complex and integrated refining systems. Reliance Industries is a unique play on India’s digital, retail, and energy transition story backed by strong cash-generating legacy businesses. Reliance has historically unlocked value by bringing in strategic investors in its digital and retail businesses. Reliance is investing heavily in renewable energy and green technologies, including: Solar manufacturing ecosystem, Green hydrogen Battery storage. Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals segment remains one of the world’s most complex and integrated refining systems. We forecast 17 per cent revenue/Ebitda CAGR over FY25-28E. We remain optimistic about the telecom business outlook. R-Jio’s net subscriber addition of 89 lakh in Q3FY26 (83 lakh in Q2FY26). Reliance’s earnings are well diversified across different businesses. We assume some recovery in the petrochemical cycle over FY26-28E. Digital services and retail business will be the key drivers for Reliance’s consolidated Ebitda growth. Sum-of-the-parts (SoTP)-based fair value is ₹1,620/share. Potential future listings/spin-offs could unlock valuation. Disclaimer: Shrikant Chouhan is the head of equity research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.
More From This Section
Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stock Recommendations Stock tips Share Market Today Markets Angel one Reliance Industries
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:34 AM IST