Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Kotak Sec bets on Angel One, Reliance Inds

Stocks recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities:

Angel One – Buy

CMP – ₹220

FV – ₹315

Resistance – ₹240/₹255

Support – ₹210/₹200

Angel One is one of India’s largest and most established full-service retail brokerage firms, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Mumbai. Over the years, it has transformed from a traditional offline brokerage into a technology-driven, digital-first platform that serves millions of investors across the country. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including equity and intraday trading, derivatives, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, IPO investments, and US stocks. The platform is Sebi-registered and publicly listed on both NSE and BSE, ensuring high compliance standards and investor safety through strong security measures like data encryption and two-factor authentication. By 2026, the company had crossed 15 million registered clients and achieved more than 4.4 crore app downloads, reflecting its deep reach into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Angel One had a market capitalisation of around ₹20,101.9 crore, with FY25 consolidated operating revenue of ₹5,238 crore, a year-on-year growth of 22.6 per cent, and a profit after tax of ₹1,172 crore, reflecting sustained operational strength. 90 per cent of its clientele is now from tier 2-3 cities. MF/cash are usually the first touchpoint for a customer. The wealth business has close to ₹8,500 crores Asset Under Management. MTF book continues to grow well. The company has around 350k customers. Angel One has 15 per cent market share in NSE active clients. Angel One reported a sequential recovery in activity levels in 3Q, with early trends in 4Q pointing toward a sequentially stronger quarter. Recent bouts of volatility (commodities, union budget) have helped volume growth in 4Q.

Angel’s January average daily volumes were up 25 per cent over December and 17 per cent over the 3Q average. In February, it reported a moderation in commodities trading, but the equity segment continues to drift upward. The company aims for a 50 per cent operating margin for the broking business and 45 per cent for the non-broking business.

Reliance Industries – Add

CMP – ₹1,419

FV – ₹1,620

Resistance – ₹1,450/₹1,520

Support – ₹1,375/₹1,340