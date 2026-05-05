Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Kotak Sec bets on Infosys, WeWork India

Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Infosys – BUY

Current Market Price (CMP) – ₹1,168 Fair Value (FV) – ₹1,440 Resistance – ₹1,200-1,250 Support – ₹1,150-1,110

Infosys is a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services. As navigators of enterprise transformation, the company enables businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, Infosys accelerates business transformation through its AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world’s Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for its clients, where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, helps them navigate their next.

Infosys is well-positioned for the AI transition. Its Topaz platform, agentic capabilities, and deep client access, reinforced by the OpenAI collaboration announced recently (and Anthropic earlier), focused on software modernisation, workflow automation, and enterprise AI deployment, place it among the better prepared Tier-1 vendors.

The company works on AI programs with 90 per cent of its top 200 clients. The challenge is timing. AI compresses effort-based revenues before it expands wallet share. Productivity benefits show up immediately in renewals; incremental AI-led revenue streams scale more gradually.

This creates a 2-3 year window of net headwinds for reported growth. Infosys is likely to be a key beneficiary in the later phase of AI adoption, but FY2027-28 numbers will not reflect that end-state.

The company's own guidance range is the clearest acknowledgement of this reality.

Adjusted net profit grew 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q and 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y, and was 3.6 per cent ahead of our estimate.

The large deal TCV of $320 crore was better than expected, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y.

BFSI: Growth was led by the ramp-up of large deals and continued AI-led initiatives. The industry outlook remains positive.

Revenue performance was led by others, hi-tech, and telecom verticals. The number of $10 crore clients increased by 2 Y-o-Y to 41, while the number of $5 crore clients increased by 3 Y-o-Y to 88. Guidance of 1.5-3.5 per cent embeds client-specific headwinds; H1 stronger than H2FY27.

The stock trades at a 6 per cent Free Cash Flow yield and a 5.3 per cent payout yield. It is inexpensive, which is the primary reason for our BUY rating.

WeWork – BUY

CMP – ₹554 FV – ₹670 Resistance – ₹565-580 Support – ₹525-510

WeWork India is a premium flexible workspace operator with 8.2 mn sq. ft of operational area (123k desks), 0.5 mn sq. ft under fit-outs, and 2.7 mn sq. ft under signed LoIs. Promoted by Embassy Group, it is the exclusive licensee of the WeWork brand in India. The company has a more premium positioning compared to peers, reflected in its relatively lower exposure to IT/tech clients and strong presence across key markets, with the largest footprint in Bengaluru, followed by NCR and Mumbai. It reported 84 per cent occupancy in 9MFY26.

Flexible workspace operators have emerged as key demand drivers for office real estate, supported by hybrid work adoption, rising preference for lease flexibility, and evolving workplace culture. Industry tailwinds remain strong, with flexible workspace stock in Tier-1 cities expanding from 35 mn sq. ft in 2020 to ~100 mn sq. ft currently, and expected to reach ~140 mn sq. ft over the next two years.

Despite balance sheet lease liabilities, WeWork’s business generates healthy returns, with RoIC in the range of 15–25 per cent depending on occupancy. WeWork India is expected to deliver 25 per cent CAGR in adjusted EBITDA over FY26–28E, driven by new area additions, improved blended occupancy, and operating leverage. Fresh leasing is likely to further support operating cash flows, which are expected to exceed EBITDA due to security deposit inflows.

Growth visibility is supported by (1) expansion in operational area to 11.6 mn sq. ft by March 2028E (vs. 8.6 mn sq. ft in March 2026E), and (2) improvement in blended occupancy to ~82 per cent (+300 bps). Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to expand marginally to ~21 per cent by 2028E (vs. 20 per cent in 2026E).

At ~12x EV/adjusted EBITDA (FY27E), valuation remains attractive relative to Office REITs (14–16x) and hotels (14–22x). We have a BUY rating with a DCF-based fair value of Rs670. Key risks include moderation in overall office absorption and slower adoption of flexible workspaces.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. View expressed are his own.)