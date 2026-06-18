Stock Ideas: Analyst recommends Maithan Alloys, Olectra, Borosil Renewables
Kunal Kamble, technical research analyst at Bonanza reckons that Maithan Alloys, Olectra Greentech, Borosil Renewables are displaying a positive chart structure and look poised for further upside.
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
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Stocks to buy today by Kunal Kamble of BonanzaMaithan Alloys Buy Range: ₹1,130 Stop Loss: ₹1,037 Target: ₹1,310 Maithan Alloys has shown a strong bullish setup as the stock has given a decisive breakout above its long-term descending trendline, indicating the end of a prolonged consolidation phase and the beginning of a potential fresh uptrend. The price has moved above its key short-term and long-term moving averages, reflecting improving market sentiment and strengthening trend momentum. The recent breakout is supported by strong bullish price action and increased buying interest, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. Additionally, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark, indicating positive momentum without entering extreme overbought conditions. The overall chart structure remains constructive, favouring further upside potential in the coming sessions. Olectra Greentech Buy Range: ₹1,355 Stop Loss: ₹1,270 Target: ₹1,516 Olectra Greentech has displayed a positive technical setup as the stock is witnessing a breakout from a short-term consolidation pattern, indicating renewed buying interest after a period of correction. The price is sustaining above its key short-term and medium-term moving averages, reflecting an improvement in trend strength and market sentiment. The stock has also formed higher lows in recent weeks, suggesting accumulation at lower levels and a gradual shift in momentum in favor of bulls. Additionally, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark, indicating strengthening bullish momentum without entering overbought territory. The overall chart structure remains constructive and suggests the possibility of continued upside movement in the coming sessions. Borosil Renewables Buy Range: ₹594 Stop Loss: ₹557 Target: 667 Borosil Renewables has displayed a strong bullish setup as the stock has witnessed a decisive breakout above its key resistance zone after a prolonged consolidation phase, indicating renewed buying interest and the possibility of a fresh upward trend. The price has reclaimed all major moving averages, with shorter-term averages crossing above medium and long-term averages, reflecting improving momentum and a positive trend structure. The recent rally is supported by strong price action and increasing volume participation, suggesting accumulation by market participants. Additionally, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark, indicating strengthening momentum without entering extreme overbought territory. The overall technical structure remains constructive and favors further upside potential in the coming sessions. (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 6:51 AM IST