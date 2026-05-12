Stocks to buy today: Analyst recommends SBI Life, Galaxy Surfactants

Stocks to buy recommended by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:

Galaxy Surfactants – ADD

CMP – ₹1,885

FV – ₹2,150

Resistance – ₹1,940-2000

Support – ₹1,840-1770

Galaxy Surfactants is a leading specialty chemicals company focused on the personal care, home care, and wellness segments, supplying ingredients for everyday products such as shampoos, soaps, detergents, face wash, conditioners, and skincare formulations. What makes Galaxy interesting is that it is not a commodity-led chemical story but a differentiated, consumer-facing ingredients play with sticky customer relationships and strong innovation capabilities.

The company has built a diversified global footprint, serving 1,500+ clients across 80+ countries, supported by 7 manufacturing facilities—5 in India, 1 in Egypt, and 1 in the US. This geographic spread gives Galaxy supply chain flexibility, proximity to customers, and reduces concentration risk. Management’s Vision 2030 also focuses on strengthening presence in North America, Europe, LATAM, and APAC, making global expansion a key long-term growth lever.

From a product perspective, Galaxy offers 215+ product grades, with a mix of performance surfactants (47+) and specialty care products (168+). The investment case increasingly hinges on specialty chemicals, which are higher-margin, innovation-led, and enjoy better customer stickiness versus base surfactants. The company’s research and development (R&D) strength, with 100+ scientists, pilot plants, application centers, and 100+ patents/filings, supports this premiumisation journey.

Financially, Galaxy remains a quality franchise with healthy return ratios, disciplined capital allocation, and a relatively asset-light growth profile versus traditional chemical manufacturers. Recent performance has seen temporary pressure from elevated fatty alcohol costs, customer reformulation at a key India account, AMET weakness, and tariff disruptions in the US specialty business. However, these appear cyclical rather than structural.

The core investment thesis is straightforward: a temporary earnings slowdown in a structurally strong business. Specialty mix improvement, recovery in India volumes, normalization in AMET, and restored US competitiveness post tariff correction can drive gradual earnings recovery. Over the medium term, growth should be led by a premium product mix, deeper penetration with global FMCG clients, geographic diversification, and execution of Vision 2030.

In short, Galaxy offers a combination of quality, resilience, and recovery potential, a business where near-term noise may be masking long-term compounding potential.

SBI Life – BUY

CMP – ₹1,878

FV – ₹2,500

Resistance – ₹1,905-1,940

Support – ₹1,855-1,825

SBI Life Insurance is a leading private life insurer in India, leveraging a vast distribution network anchored by its parent, State Bank of India. In FY26, the company surpassed the ₹1 trillion milestone in Gross Written Premium (GWP), marking a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. As of FY26, it holds a dominant 22.9 per cent market share among private players based on individual rated premium. It offers a balanced mix of Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), participating (PAR), non-participating, and pure protection products.

The company is actively shifting focus toward higher-margin protection and traditional plans. It delivered a steady performance in Q4 FY26, marked by robust topline growth despite a slight 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y dip in net profit to ₹804.6 crore. The company’s net premium income rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹27,684 crore, supported by strong momentum in participating (PAR) and group segments. While Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew by a modest 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,750 crore for the quarter, the full-year New Business Premium (NBP) surged 20 per cent to ₹42,550 crore. The Value of New Business (VNB) margin for the quarter stood at 28.4 per cent, holding steady despite industry-wide regulatory headwinds and goods and services tax (GST) reforms.

During the earnings call, management highlighted a positive outlook, reiterating an APE growth target of 13–14 per cent for FY27. Leadership noted that the GST exemption on individual policies has significantly improved affordability, aiding long-term demand despite causing some short-term pressure on margins. Strategic focus remains on diversifying the product mix away from ULIPs toward high-margin non-PAR savings and protection plans.

Key takeaways from the call included management's confidence in maintaining VNB margins within the 26–28% range for the medium term. They also addressed the increase in the operating expense ratio, which rose to 10.6 per cent due to GST and labor-code provisions, but expects these costs to stabilise. The company’s solvency ratio of 1.90x remains well above the regulatory requirement of 1.50x, providing a comfortable buffer for future expansion. SBI Life reported 30 per cent Y-o-Y APE growth in April 2026 (versus 4-18 per cent growth in the past three months). Individual APE grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y, while group APE surged 244 per cent Y-o-Y in April 2026. Number of Policies (NoP) grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while ticket size increased 6 per cent Y-o-Y. The strong market share and increase in volume due to GST benefit have led to growth in the company, with new commission regulation coming in by IRDAI remaining as a headwind for the life insurance space. We have a positive view on the stock with the mentioned fair value.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)