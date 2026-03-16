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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Analyst bullish on these two power shares

Stocks to buy today: Analyst bullish on these two power shares

Stocks to buy today: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two power shares today; check target, stop-loss and other key details

stocks to buy, tata power, ntpc green

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

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Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Osho Krishan of Angel One 

NSE Scrip – NTPCGREEN

View - Bullish
Last close – ₹98
 
NTPC Green has shown a significant rebound from its lifetime low zone in recent sessions and has surged above all its significant EMAs on the daily chart.  
From a technical perspective, the counter has shown a strong resurgence from pivotal support, backed by robust volumes, which adds to the bullish quotient in the counter. Furthermore, the MACD histogram also portrays a bullish reversal signal on the daily time frame.

Hence, we recommend to BUY NTPCGREEN around ₹95 | Stop-loss: ₹85 | Target: ₹110-115

NSE Scrip – TATAPOWER

View - Bullish
 

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Last Ccose – ₹394
 
TATAPOWER has demonstrated strong buying traction in the last couple of weeks, which propelled the counter above all its significant EMAs with multiple positive crossovers.  
Additionally, the counter has surged above the 200 DSMA, which has been a persistent rejection zone for the counter, adding to a bullish undertone. Even the technical parameters are strongly aligned to the price action, indicating a potential rally in the coming period.

Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ TATAPOWER around ₹390 | Stop-loss: ₹375 | Target: ₹415-420

(Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, sr. research analyst - equity and derivatives, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

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Topics : Stock calls Market technicals technical calls Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Stocks to buy today Tata Power

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

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