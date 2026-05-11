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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Apollo Hospitals, Senores Pharma among analyst's top picks

Stocks to buy: Apollo Hospitals, Senores Pharma among analyst's top picks

Stocks to buy: Aakash Shah of Choice Broking suggests buying Apollo Hopsitals, Senores Pharma and one other stock; here's why

Stocks to buy today

Aakash Shah Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

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Stocks to buy recommended by Aakash Shah of Choice Broking:

RPTECH

Buy RPTECH in Cash ₹530, Stop-loss: ₹499, Target: ₹580 
RPTECH has witnessed a powerful, fresh all-time high breakout and is currently trading near ₹530, reflecting strong momentum backed by sustained buying interest. After spending several weeks in a gradual accumulation phase, the stock has now moved decisively above its previous resistance zone, signalling continuation of the broader uptrend.
 
The chart structure remains highly positive with a steady sequence of higher highs and higher lows, which indicates buyers are firmly in control. Technically, RPTECH is trading above its key EMA levels, highlighting strength across short-term as well as long-term timeframes. Rising volumes during the recent breakout add further confidence to the bullish setup.
 
 
Traders may consider buying RPTECH in cash around ₹530. On the downside, ₹499 should be treated as a key stop-loss level. If the stock sustains above current levels, it can gradually move towards the ₹580-target zone in the near term.

SENORES

Buy SENORES in Cash ₹965, Stop-loss: ₹914, Target: ₹1,030 

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SENORES has delivered an impressive fresh all-time high breakout and is currently trading around ₹965, signalling strong bullish momentum on the charts. After consolidating in a broad range for several sessions, the stock has resumed its upward journey with a decisive breakout above previous resistance levels.
 
The price action remains constructive, supported by a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, which reflects sustained buying demand. From a technical perspective, SENORES is trading above its key EMA levels, confirming strength across all major trend indicators. The recent surge, accompanied by improved volumes, suggests the breakout carries credibility and may attract further participation.
 
Traders can consider buying SENORES in cash around ₹965. On the downside, ₹914 remains an important support zone and should be maintained as a strict stop-loss. If momentum continues, the stock may extend its rally towards the ₹1,030 target zone in the coming sessions.

APOLLOHOSP

Buy APOLLOHOSP in Cash ₹8,097, Stop-loss: ₹7,800, Target: ₹8,800 
APOLLOHOSP has recorded a strong fresh all-time high breakout and is currently trading near ₹8,097, indicating robust bullish sentiment and renewed upward momentum. After moving through a consolidation phase, the stock has decisively crossed its earlier resistance zone of ₹8,000-mark, opening room for further upside.
 
The overall chart setup remains favorable, with the stock consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, which reflects steady accumulation. Technically, APOLLOHOSP is positioned above its key EMA levels, signalling strength in both short-term and long-term trends. The latest breakout, supported by healthy trading volumes, suggests buyers remain active at higher levels.
 
Traders may consider buying APOLLOHOSP in cash around ₹8,097. On the downside, ₹7,800 is a crucial support level and should be used as a strict stop-loss. If the stock sustains above breakout levels, it may continue its upward move towards the ₹8,800-target zone in the near term.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical analyst, Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own.)

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Topics : Stocks to buy today Market technicals technical calls Stock calls BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Apollo Hospitals

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

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