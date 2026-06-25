Stocks to buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Delhivery, Ather Energy, says Ajit Mishra
Market outlook by Ajit Mishra: The analyst from Religare Broking expects Nifty to consolidate in the near-term; among stocks he recommends Delhivery, Ather Energy and Aurobindo Pharma.
Ajit Mishra Mumbai
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Stock Market ViewMarkets witnessed a strong rebound on Wednesday, gaining nearly a percent and recovering most of the previous session's losses. Following a subdued start, the Nifty steadily gained momentum throughout the day, eventually settling at 24,021.65(+0.83 per cent). Sectorally, the trend remained mixed, with banking and financial stocks outperforming, followed by the IT and realty pack, while energy, metal and auto stocks remained under pressure. Broader markets, however, stayed relatively muted, with the midcap and smallcap indices ending marginally higher. The recovery was supported by a mix of domestic and global cues. Positive remarks from the RBI Governor regarding the interest rate outlook led to strong buying in heavyweight banking and financial stocks. On the global front, a rebound in Asian markets following the previous day’s sharp decline, along with positive developments regarding a potential US–India trade deal, provided additional support. From a technical standpoint, the Nifty has largely retraced its previous decline, while Bank Nifty has completely engulfed the previous session’s dip. The outperformance of banking stocks and the rebound from a crucial support zone reinforce the strength of the prevailing uptrend. However, the Nifty needs to decisively surpass the 24,150–24,200 zone before resuming its gradual move towards the 24,500–24,600 range. On the downside, support remains intact in the 23,750–23,650 zone. Given the current setup, consolidation in the index appears more likely in the near term. Therefore, we continue to advocate a stock-specific approach, favouring relative outperformers and selective buying in rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, financials, realty, along with pharma.
Stocks to Buy - Recommendations by Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research, Religare Broking.
DelhiveryLTP: ₹481.05 Recommendation: Buy Target: ₹515 Stop-loss: ₹462 After a prolonged phase of underperformance following its listing gains in July 2022, Delhivery stock has been consolidating and building a broad base near the lower end of its corrective phase. This base-building process has led to the formation of an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern, a widely recognised bullish reversal structure that typically develops after an extended downtrend. The stock now appears poised for a breakout from this pattern while simultaneously reclaiming its key weekly moving averages, signalling improving price strength and strengthening trend momentum. The overall technical setup suggests the possibility of a trend reversal, with the stock well-positioned to witness a meaningful upside move from current levels.
Aurobindo PharmaLTP: ₹1,530.6 Recommendation: Buy Target: ₹1,635 Stop-loss: ₹1,475 Aurobindo Pharma has recently confirmed an upside breakout from a flag formation, a bullish continuation pattern signaling strengthening momentum. Price remains above key short-to-medium-term moving averages, while expanding volume confirms sustained buying interest. Recent recovery from the lower levels of the flag channel indicates buyers are regaining control with improving confidence. Investors may consider buying the stock within mentioned range.
Ather EnergyLTP: ₹990.1 Recommendation: Buy Target: ₹1,060 Stop-loss: ₹950 Ather Energy maintains a robust bullish structure, consistently trading above key important moving averages, confirming sustained underlying strength. Persistent higher highs and higher lows, accompanied by expanding volumes during advances, indicate healthy institutional accumulation and reinforce positive momentum. Momentum indicators continue supporting trend persistence, preserving the stock’s constructive medium-term outlook. Investors may consider buying the stock within the recommended range. (Disclaimer: This article is by Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Click for analyst disclaimer.)
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts Delhivery Ather Energy Aurobindo Pharma
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 7:30 AM IST