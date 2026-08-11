Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBharat Forge Q1 ResultsNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Avalon Technologies, Healthcare Global; check targets

Stocks to buy today: Avalon Technologies, Healthcare Global; check targets

Anand James of Geojit Investments has recommended two stocks to buy today - Avalon Technologies and Healthcare Global Enterprises.

Stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy today: Avalon Technologies, Healthcare Global; check targets

Anand James Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Avalon Technologies: LTP: ₹1,965
 
View: Buy; Target: ₹2,200; SL: 1700
 
Avalon Technologies has triggered a breakout above a key horizontal resistance level following the completion of a double-bottom formation, indicating a potential trend reversal and continuation of the broader upmove. The breakout is supported by a strong price expansion and volume surge, reflecting renewed buying interest. Momentum indicators have also turned favourable, with the MACD histogram shifting into positive territory and showing a reversal in momentum, suggesting strengthening bullish sentiment. Additionally, the stock is trading comfortably above its key moving averages, reinforcing the positive technical structure and confirming underlying strength.
 
 
With the breakout holding above the previous resistance zone, the stock is well-positioned to extend its gains in the coming weeks towards 2200. All longs may be protected with stop loss placed below ₹1,700.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets rise, Adani Group stocks in focus

Stocks to watch: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks

Stocks to watch: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks

stocks to buy today

Kotak Securities' top trading bets: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Mrs Bectors Food

SEBI

Sebi proposes raising annual ISIN limit for private debt securities to 17

real estate developers, Realty sector

Raymond Realty shares dive 12% after Q1 profit drops 19% to ₹13.4 crore

 
Healthcare Global Enterprises: LTP: ₹715
 
View: Buy; Target: ₹760; SL: ₹688
 
Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered a strong breakout from a prolonged parallel consolidation range, backed by a significant surge in volumes, indicating robust buying interest and confirming the validity of the move. The stock formed a bullish Marubozu candle on the daily chart, reflecting decisive control by buyers throughout the session.
 
Momentum indicators have also turned constructive, with the MACD witnessing a bullish signal-line crossover and histogram expansion, suggesting strengthening upside momentum. Additionally, the stock has reclaimed key resistance levels and is trading above its recent range highs, opening the door for further price appreciation.
 
The breakout is supported by rising volumes, which enhances confidence in the continuation of the uptrend. While RSI has moved into the higher zone, it remains consistent with strong trending stocks and does not yet signal a reversal.
 
As long as HCG sustains above the breakout zone near ₹700, the bullish structure remains intact and we may expect a move towards ₹760 over the near term, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹688 to manage downside risk.

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Energy India (Photo: Company Website)

Healthy order inflows, margin expansion brighten outlook for Hitachi Energypremium

demat account additions, demat accounts India, July 2026 demat accounts, IPO market India, IPO boom, equity market rally, retail investors India, capital markets India, NSE IPO, Jio Platforms IPO, FPI flows India, Nifty July 2026, Nifty Midcap 100, N

Demat additions soar to 6-month high on IPO boom, market rebound

Commercial banks mobilised ~1.45 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in June to strengthen their balance sheets ahead of the quarter-end, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

CDs' share in debt fund portfolio surges ahead of g-sec

share market, stock market

ABSL MF launches 2 SIFs; Dhoot Transmission IPO booked 63% on Day 1

Paytm

Paytm shares jump 10% after Bernstein revises target price to ₹2,200

Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy Markets News Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 8:10 AM IST