Stocks to buy today: Avalon Technologies, Healthcare Global; check targets

Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Avalon Technologies: LTP: ₹1,965

View: Buy; Target: ₹2,200; SL: 1700

Avalon Technologies has triggered a breakout above a key horizontal resistance level following the completion of a double-bottom formation, indicating a potential trend reversal and continuation of the broader upmove. The breakout is supported by a strong price expansion and volume surge, reflecting renewed buying interest. Momentum indicators have also turned favourable, with the MACD histogram shifting into positive territory and showing a reversal in momentum, suggesting strengthening bullish sentiment. Additionally, the stock is trading comfortably above its key moving averages, reinforcing the positive technical structure and confirming underlying strength.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates With the breakout holding above the previous resistance zone, the stock is well-positioned to extend its gains in the coming weeks towards 2200. All longs may be protected with stop loss placed below ₹1,700.

Healthcare Global Enterprises: LTP: ₹715

View: Buy; Target: ₹760; SL: ₹688

Healthcare Global Enterprises has delivered a strong breakout from a prolonged parallel consolidation range, backed by a significant surge in volumes, indicating robust buying interest and confirming the validity of the move. The stock formed a bullish Marubozu candle on the daily chart, reflecting decisive control by buyers throughout the session.

Momentum indicators have also turned constructive, with the MACD witnessing a bullish signal-line crossover and histogram expansion, suggesting strengthening upside momentum. Additionally, the stock has reclaimed key resistance levels and is trading above its recent range highs, opening the door for further price appreciation.

The breakout is supported by rising volumes, which enhances confidence in the continuation of the uptrend. While RSI has moved into the higher zone, it remains consistent with strong trending stocks and does not yet signal a reversal.

As long as HCG sustains above the breakout zone near ₹700, the bullish structure remains intact and we may expect a move towards ₹760 over the near term, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹688 to manage downside risk.