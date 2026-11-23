Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Buy PHOENIXLTD in cash above 2285 | SL @ 2180 | TGT@ 2400/2500

Phoenix Mills continues to maintain a strong bullish setup on the weekly chart, with the stock trading around ₹2,285 following a sharp upward move of 5.91 per cent. The price has moved above the upper boundary of its rising channel, indicating a potential acceleration in the existing uptrend.

The stock is comfortably positioned above its key moving averages and Ichimoku cloud, reflecting a strong positive price structure. The rising channel continues to define the broader trend, while the breakout above its upper trendline suggests improving bullish momentum.

Hence, traders may consider buying above ₹2,285, with potential upside targets of ₹2,400 and ₹2,500 in the near term.

Buy POONAWALLA in cash around 510-520 | SL @ 490 | TGT@ 560/580

Poonawalla Fincorp is showing signs of a strong bullish reversal on the daily chart, with the stock closing at ₹518.40, up 2.70 per cent in the latest session. The price has moved above its long-term descending trendline, indicating a potential breakout from the prolonged consolidation phase and a shift in the prevailing trend.

The stock is also trading comfortably above its 50-day and 100-day EMAs, placed around ₹465 and ₹458, respectively, highlighting improving underlying strength. The recent upmove is supported by healthy trading volume, adding credibility to the breakout attempt.

So, based on the above technical structure, the overall outlook has turned positive, and sustained trading above the descending trendline could pave the way for further upside, although a decisive breakout confirmation with follow-through buying remains important.

Buy JSW CEMENT in cash above 127 | SL @ 122.50 | TGT@ 131/136

JSW Cement is showing signs of a strong recovery on the daily chart after rebounding from the ₹109–110 support zone. The stock has witnessed a sustained recovery and is currently trading around ₹126.47, having reclaimed its 50-day and 100-day EMAs, placed near ₹120.85 and ₹122.36, respectively, indicating improving price strength.

The stock has also broken above the falling trendline, suggesting a potential reversal in the short-term trend. However, the price is currently testing an important resistance zone around ₹126.50, which coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. A decisive breakout above this level could open the door for further upside towards ₹131 (61.8 per cent retracement), followed by ₹136 (78.6 per cent retracement). The RSI at 64.38 is trending positively, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum without yet entering the overbought zone.

On the downside, ₹122.50–120.50 is likely to act as an immediate support zone, followed by ₹117. Overall, the chart setup is turning positive, and a decisive move above ₹126.50–127 will be important to confirm further upside.