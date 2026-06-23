Stocks to buy today: Geojit recommends Viyash, Samhi, Engineers India
Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments sees up to 11% upside in Viyash Scientific, Samhi Hotels and Engineers India based on the chart set-up.
Anand James Mumbai
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Stocks to buy today by Geojit Investments
VIYASH SCIENTIFICLast close: ₹271 View: Buy Target: ₹290 SL: ₹259 VIYASH is exhibiting a strong bullish structure backed by both price action and momentum indicators. The stock has formed a Bullish Marubozu candle, signalling decisive buying interest with minimal selling pressure, often a precursor to continued upward momentum. Price action confirms a triangle pattern breakout on the daily chart, indicating a shift from consolidation to expansion. The breakout above the descending trendline, coupled with rising volumes, strengthens the validity of this move. The stock is now sustaining above the former resistance zone, which is expected to act as immediate support. Momentum indicators further align with the bullish setup. The MACD is on the verge of a bullish crossover, suggesting a potential continuation of positive momentum. Additionally, RSI is trending upwards near the 65-70 zone, reflecting strengthening buying strength without yet entering extreme overbought territory. Structurally, the higher lows formation remains intact, reinforcing an ongoing uptrend. As long as price holds above the breakout zone, dips are likely to be bought into. Outlook remains bullish above ₹265 with potential to continue upside towards the target of ₹290. Maintain a stop loss at ₹259 to manage downside risk.
SAMHI HOTELSLast close: ₹179 View: Buy Target: ₹190 - ₹195 SL: ₹174 SAMHI is showing a strong shift toward bullish momentum, supported by multiple timeframe confirmations. On the weekly chart, the stock has broken above the Supertrend, signaling a broader trend reversal and marking the transition from a bearish to a bullish phase. This higher timeframe strength is further validated on the daily chart, where price has delivered a clear breakout from a horizontal consolidation range, indicating fresh buying interest and the start of a potential expansion move. Crucially, the breakout is backed by volume rising above the 2-month high, adding conviction and suggesting institutional participation. The price structure now reflects higher lows, reinforcing an emerging uptrend, while momentum indicators are improving, pointing to sustained upside potential. The breakout zone near ₹174-₹176 is likely to act as a strong demand area on pullbacks, keeping the short-term bias positive. As long as the stock holds above this region, dips are expected to be accumulated. Outlook remains bullish above ₹174 and points towards a potential move to the ₹190-₹195 target zone. Maintain a strict stop loss at ₹174 to manage downside risk.
ENGINERS INDIALast close: ₹258 View: Buy Target: ₹286 SL: ₹248 ENGINERSIN is showing a strong bullish setup supported by multi-timeframe confirmation and improving price structure. On the daily chart, the stock has broken above the Supertrend, signaling a shift in trend direction and the beginning of a fresh bullish phase. Since March, price action has been forming a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows, clearly indicating sustained buying pressure and a well-established uptrend. Adding to this strength, the monthly MACD has delivered a bullish signal crossover, which is a significant long-term momentum trigger and often precedes extended rallies. This alignment of short-term breakout with long-term momentum increases the probability of continuation on the upside. The recent price move also shows the stock attempting to clear intermediate resistance levels, suggesting accumulation at higher levels. Momentum indicators on the daily timeframe remain supportive, with RSI holding in a constructive zone, reflecting strength without being excessively overbought. The overall structure suggests that dips are likely to be bought into as long as key support levels hold. Outlook remains bullish above ₹248 and favors an upside move towards the ₹286 target. Maintain a stop loss at ₹248 to manage downside risk. (Disclaimer: This article is by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments. View expressed are his own. Click here for analyst disclosures)
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stock tips Trading strategies Engineers India technical analysis
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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 7:53 AM IST