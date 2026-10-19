Groww, Nazara, HCL Tech: Choice Broking is bullish on 3 stocks; here's why

Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – research , Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy (October 19) | Recommendations by Sachin Gupta

Buy GROWW around ₹198-200 | SL at ₹190 | TGT at ₹215/225

Groww has bounced back from the ₹190 level, where it found support near the 50-DEMA, and has now broken above a falling wedge pattern. Moreover, the rise in volumes over the last two trading sessions indicates fresh buying interest.

In addition, the RSI (14) has moved above 61 following a positive crossover, while the stock is trading above the upper Bollinger Band, reflecting strong upward momentum. Overall, based on the technical parameters, the stock looks positive on the charts, and traders can consider buying in the ₹198–₹200 range, with a stop-loss at ₹190 and targets of ₹215 and ₹225 in the short term.

Buy NAZARA in cash around ₹418 | SL at ₹403 | TGT at ₹435/450

Overall, Nzara stock continues to maintain a bullish structure, forming Higher Highs and Higher Lows on the chart. On Friday, it broke out of a consolidation range on the daily timeframe and closed 2.82 per cent higher, indicating fresh buying interest. The breakout, supported by improving relative strength, suggests that the positive momentum may continue in the near term. If the stock sustains above the breakout zone, it could move towards ₹435, followed by ₹450. Traders can consider buying around ₹418, with a stop-loss at ₹403.

Buy HCLTECH in cash at ₹1380 | SL at ₹1330 | TGT at ₹1450