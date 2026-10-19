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Home / Markets / News / Groww, Nazara, HCL Tech: Choice Broking is bullish on 3 stocks; here's why

Groww, Nazara, HCL Tech: Choice Broking is bullish on 3 stocks; here's why

Stocks to buy today: Sachin Gupta, VP - research , Choice Equity Broking, recommends three stocks to buy today, namely Groww, HCL Tech and Nazara Technologies.

Stocks to buy today

Sachin Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

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Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – research , Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy (October 19) | Recommendations by Sachin Gupta

Buy GROWW around ₹198-200 | SL at ₹190 | TGT at ₹215/225
Groww has bounced back from the ₹190 level, where it found support near the 50-DEMA, and has now broken above a falling wedge pattern. Moreover, the rise in volumes over the last two trading sessions indicates fresh buying interest. 
 
In addition, the RSI (14) has moved above 61 following a positive crossover, while the stock is trading above the upper Bollinger Band, reflecting strong upward momentum. Overall, based on the technical parameters, the stock looks positive on the charts, and traders can consider buying in the ₹198–₹200 range, with a stop-loss at ₹190 and targets of ₹215 and ₹225 in the short term.
 
 
Buy NAZARA in cash around ₹418 | SL at ₹403 | TGT at ₹435/450

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Overall, Nzara stock continues to maintain a bullish structure, forming Higher Highs and Higher Lows on the chart. On Friday, it broke out of a consolidation range on the daily timeframe and closed 2.82 per cent higher, indicating fresh buying interest. The breakout, supported by improving relative strength, suggests that the positive momentum may continue in the near term. If the stock sustains above the breakout zone, it could move towards ₹435, followed by ₹450. Traders can consider buying around ₹418, with a stop-loss at ₹403.
 
Buy HCLTECH in cash at ₹1380 | SL at ₹1330 | TGT at ₹1450
HCL Tech has staged a strong recovery and is now trading above both its 50-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating an improvement in its short- and long-term trend. On the daily chart, the stock appears to be forming a rounding bottom pattern and is approaching a key resistance level near ₹1,380. The stock has gained around 13 per cent over the past week, supported by higher trading volumes and renewed buying interest. A decisive move above ₹1,380 could further strengthen the bullish momentum and take the stock towards ₹1,450 in the short term. Traders are advised to initiate buying above 1380 levels for the upside target of 1450 with the strict stop loss at 1330 levels. 
 

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 7:35 AM IST