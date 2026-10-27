Here's why Kotak Neo recommends 'Buy' rating on ICICI Bank; 'Add' Nykaa
Nykaa offers an attractive combination of category leadership, strong execution, multiple growth levers, and improving profitability, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo.
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Neo. FSN E-commerce Ventures (NYKAA): ADD CMP: ₹330 FV: ₹370 Resistance: ₹335/345 Support: ₹320/313 FSN E-commerce Ventures (NYKAA) is India's leading omnichannel beauty, personal care, and fashion retailer, supported by a strong consumer franchise, differentiated omnichannel presence, and a growing portfolio of owned brands. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on structural tailwinds from rising discretionary consumption, increasing online penetration, premiumization, and growing demand for beauty and personal care products. Strong Q2FY27 business momentum: Nykaa reported a robust Q2FY27 business update, with broad-based growth across both Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) and Fashion segments. The update highlights resilient consumer demand and reinforces the company's healthy growth trajectory ahead of the festive season. Continued market share gains, strong customer engagement, and expansion across categories remain key growth drivers. Compelling growth outlook: We expect Nykaa to deliver a healthy ~27 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26-29E, led by sustained momentum in the BPC business, rapid Fashion scale-up, category expansion, premiumization trends, and increasing contribution from owned brands. The BPC segment, Nykaa's core business, is expected to maintain its leadership position and deliver ~27 per cent revenue CAGR during FY26-29E, supported by strong brand partnerships and favorable industry dynamics. Earnings growth to outpace revenue growth: Beyond strong top-line expansion, Nykaa is entering a phase of improving profitability. Higher operating leverage, better fulfillment efficiencies, moderation in customer acquisition costs, and a growing mix of owned brands are expected to drive margin expansion. Consequently, we estimate a ~90 per cent PAT CAGR over FY26-29E, significantly outpacing revenue growth and underscoring the scalability of the business model. We believe Nykaa offers an attractive combination of category leadership, strong execution, multiple growth levers, and improving profitability. With Beauty continuing to compound strongly and Fashion gradually scaling up, the company remains well-positioned to create long-term shareholder value. We remain positive on the stock and maintain our ADD rating, with a revised DCF-based fair value of ₹370 per share. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE ICICI Bank: BUY CMP: ₹1,403 FV: ₹1,800 Resistance: ₹1,415/1435 Support: ₹1,380/1365 ICICI Bank is one of India’s leading private sector banks, offering a diversified suite of banking and financial services across retail, rural, business banking and corporate lending, alongside subsidiaries in life insurance, general insurance, securities and other financial services. Its loan book is predominantly domestic, with a growing international portfolio. Strong and diversified loan growth: As of Q2FY27, advances stood at ₹18.3 lakh crore, growing 30 per cent YoY, or approximately 24 per cent excluding loans against FCNR(B) deposits. The domestic book grew 23 per cent, led by business banking (+34 per cent), corporate loans (+31 per cent) and retail and rural loans (+15 per cent). Within retail, mortgages grew 15 per cent and personal loans 17 per cent. The bank’s diversified loan mix, with a declining share of corporate loans over the past decade, supports balanced growth. Superior execution and earnings momentum: Q2FY27 net profit grew 20 per cent YoY, supported by 18 per cent growth in net interest income (NII), approximately 19 per cent growth in pre-provision operating profit and a 7 per cent decline in provisions. Fee income grew 20 per cent YoY, reflecting healthy non-interest income momentum. Operating expenses rose just 8 per cent, demonstrating cost discipline and operating leverage. Strong asset quality and underwriting discipline: Gross and net NPA ratios stood at 1.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, while credit costs remained low at 0.2 per cent of advances. Gross slippages declined to 1.2 per cent, with negligible new NPA formation in the corporate portfolio. The bank has sustained growth without aggressive lending in riskier segments, supported by disciplined underwriting and a provision buffer of ₹238 billion. The valuation incorporates around 2.5x book value, while subsidiaries contribute meaningful additional value. ICICI Bank’s consistent execution and superior profitability justify a premium to peers. Overall, strong growth, disciplined risk management, cost efficiency and potential margin recovery underpin the investment thesis.
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 7:55 AM IST