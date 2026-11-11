Hindalco, Airtel among 2 stock recommendations by Kotak's Shrikant Chouhan

Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Neo . Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (HNDL) is a leading aluminium and copper producer with significant operations across metals manufacturing and value-added aluminium products. The company delivered a robust Q2FY27 performance, with consolidated EBITDA surpassing our estimates, driven by better-than-expected profitability in both the aluminium and copper businesses. The strong operational performance highlights the resilience of Hindalco's diversified business model and its ability to navigate a challenging commodity environment.Within the global operations,reported adjusted EBITDA largely in line with expectations. The business continues to recover from the impact of the Oswego accident, and management expects a gradual normalization of operations over 2HFY27E. As operational stability improves, Novelis is likely to benefit from better efficiency levels and a steady recovery in performance. The normalization of operations remains a key monitorable for the company over the coming quarters.In the copper segment, margins are expected to remain healthy through 2HFY27, supported by a favorable operating environment. Sustained profitability in the copper business should continue to provide a strong earnings cushion and offset some of the pressures being witnessed in the aluminium segment. On the other hand, aluminium margins are likely to remain under pressure in the near term due to elevated cost of production (CoP), lower regional premia, and softer aluminium prices heading into Q3FY27. These factors may weigh on near-term profitability despite healthy operating performance.Despite these near-term challenges, the company's long-term growth strategy remains firmly on track. Hindalco continues to advance its India growth capex plans as well as backward integration projects, which are expected to strengthen operational capabilities and support future earnings growth. While leverage is likely to peak in FY27E due to the ongoing investment cycle, these strategic investments should enhance the company's competitive positioning and support sustainable value creation over the medium term.Overall, we remain constructive on Hindalco's outlook, supported by strong copper profitability, gradual recovery at Novelis, and continued progress on strategic growth initiatives.Bharti’s reported robust performance in both Africa and India wireless segments in Q2FY27. The company continues to deliver sector-leading ARPU growth (+6 per cent YoY) without a tariff hike, driven by premiumization and higher postpaid salience. Bharti’s postpaid net adds of 12 lakh in Q2FY27 were at their highest levels, and negated the modest 7 lakh qoq growth in overall net adds during Q2FY27. Enhancing the value proposition of postpaid through measures such as Fast Lane (5G slicing) remains a key target. Management believes the impact of prepaid pricing interventions, such as the withdrawal of select plans, has largely played out in Q2FY27. Airtel remains focused on scaling Nxtra from ~200-250 MW (megawatts) toward 1 GW (gigawatt) over the next few years. A strategic land parcel was acquired during the quarter, which provides optionality for another ~400-500 MW of capacity over time.Management is also evaluating additional land and larger edge sites, partly to capture potential India-bound demand as data-center capacity becomes harder to add in markets such as the US. Management distinguished three compute opportunities: bare-metal GPU leasing, GPU-as-a-service with orchestration, and a broader full AI (Artificial Intelligence) stack. Airtel has added GPU capacity in its data centers and is buying chips for its internal workloads.Airtel Finance (the storefront of Airtel’s financial services business) had a monthly loan-disbursement run rate of ~Rs770 cr.Management indicated potential continued buybacks in Airtel Africa and Indus and stated that dividend payouts would increase over time.We bake in a ~12 per cent tariff hike in Q4FY27E, whereas premiumization would continue to drive 4-5 per cent annual organic growth in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User).Strong operating earnings and lower capex should drive 4 per cent-6 per cent FCF (Free Cash Flow) yield for FY27-29E and lead to deleveraging and higher payouts.Our fair value increases to ₹2,450 on rollover to Dec 2028E financials. Maintain BUY.