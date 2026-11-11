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Home / Markets / News / Hindalco, Airtel among 2 stock recommendations by Kotak's Shrikant Chouhan

Hindalco, Airtel among 2 stock recommendations by Kotak's Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan remains constructive on Hindalco's outlook, supported by strong copper profitability, gradual recovery at Novelis, and continued progress on strategic growth initiatives.

stocks to buy today

Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 7:40 AM IST

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 7:40 AM IST