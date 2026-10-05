IDBI Bank, Lal PathLabs, Welspun Living: Top stock ideas by Choice Broking
Stocks to buy today: IDBI Bank has moved above both its 50-day EMA, which indicates that the near-term trend is turning positive, says Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking.
Sachin Gupta Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – technical research at Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Stocks to buy today - Recommendations by Sachin Gupta, Choice Broking
IDBI BankBuy IDBI in cash around ₹87 | SL ₹81 | TGT ₹92/95 IDBI Bank is showing a noticeable improvement in its technical setup on the daily chart, with the stock gaining over 5 per cent in the latest session and attracting strong buying interest. The stock has moved above both its 50-day EMA, which indicates that the near-term trend is turning positive. The price is also holding above the rising trendline that has been supporting the stock during recent dips. Momentum has improved as well, with RSI at 55.87, while the rise in trading volume adds further strength to the current move. Hence, trader can consider buying around ₹87 with a stop-loss at ₹₹81. The ₹81–82 zone is likely to act as an important support area. On the upside, the stock could gradually move towards ₹92–95 levels.
Dr. Lal Path LabsBuy LALPATHLAB in cash at ₹2,005 | SL ₹1,900 | TGT ₹2,100/2150 Dr. Lal Patha Labs is looking positive on the daily chart, with the stock holding close to its recent high and trading comfortably above both the 50-day EMA of ₹1,882.90 and the 200-day EMA of ₹1,679. The recent price action shows that buying interest remains intact, while the RSI at 67.22 also supports the positive momentum. The stock has maintained its upward trend and is showing strength even at higher levels. At the current market price of around ₹2,005, the stock can be considered for buying with a stop-loss at ₹1,900. The ₹1,930–₹1,950 zone should act as an important support area. On the upside, the stock can move towards ₹2,100–₹2,150 levels.
Welspun LivingBuy WELSPUNLIV in cash at ₹233-231 | SL ₹223 | TGT ₹250 Welspun Living is maintaining a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with the stock continuing to form higher tops and higher bottoms while trading near its all-time highs. In Thursday's session, the stock broke above its recent swing highs on strong volumes and gained more than 5 per cent, indicating renewed buying interest and strength in the ongoing uptrend. However, the RSI is currently at an elevated level, so some profit booking or a period of sideways consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term. Despite this, the overall price structure remains positive, and any meaningful dip could provide a buying opportunity. Traders can consider buying the stock around ₹233– 231, with a stop-loss at ₹223 and an upside target of ₹250.
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Topics : Market technicals IDBI Bank Welspun Dr Lal PathLabs Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading strategies Trading calls Markets technical analysis
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 7:35 AM IST