Kotak Neo's Shrikant Chouhan bullish on BEL, Greenply; check targets
Stocks to buy today: Kotak Neo's Shrikant Chouhan has shared a bullish view on Bharat Electronics Limited and Greenply Industries Limited.
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.Stocks to buy recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Neo
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): Add
CMP: ₹374
FV: ₹410
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Resistance: ₹383, ₹390
Support: ₹366, ₹360
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supported by a strong pipeline of large defence programs, including QRSAM, AMCA and key naval projects such as P75I and NGC. Management expects the year-end order book to exceed Rs1 lakh cr, compared with approximately ₹75,000 crore, which remained broadly flat over the past three years. The anticipated increase will be driven by a healthy pipeline of base orders exceeding ₹25,000 crore and the ₹30,000 crore QRSAM program, significantly strengthening revenue visibility.
Missiles are emerging as BEL’s second-largest growth vertical after electronics, supported by its participation in key programs such as QRSAM, Pralay, Nirbhay/LRLACM and Project Kusha. Missile revenues are expected to scale up to a high-double-digit share of overall revenues over the next 2–3 years. The approximately ₹30,000 crore QRSAM program remains the most important near-term growth catalyst. Under Project Kusha, India’s indigenous long-range air-defence initiative, BEL is keen to be selected by DRDO as the lead integrator, with BDL manufacturing the missiles.
In the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, BEL is among the three shortlisted consortia following technical evaluation. The company remains hopeful of emerging as the L1 bidder alongside L&T, with an equal work-share arrangement already locked in, offering potential long-term growth opportunities.
Operationally, BEL has delivered a strong 17 per cent revenue CAGR over FY24–FY26 and continues to guide for revenue growth of over 15 per cent in the medium term. Ebitda margins have expanded to nearly 30 per cent, supported by higher indigenization, operating leverage and a favourable product mix. The expected improvement in order inflows should provide strong revenue visibility over the next 3–4 years.
Healthy order prospects, improving business mix and sustained visibility on India’s defence spending underpin our constructive outlook on BEL. We maintain our Add rating with a fair value of ₹410, based on an unchanged valuation multiple of 33x September 2028E earnings. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Greenply Industries Limited (Greenply): Buy
CMP: ₹314
FV: ₹354
Resistance: ₹325, ₹335
Support: ₹305, ₹295
Greenply Industries Limited (Greenply) business segments include wood based products including plywood and MDF (medium density fiberboard). In the plywood segment, the management has guided 10 per cent volume growth in FY27E. In Q1FY27, plywood volume grew by 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Greenply’s plywood volume growth is expected to benefit from BIS implementation, lower imports, investment in ECOTEC brand and internal process improvement. For plywood margins, the management is positive that operating leverage benefits will come into play with higher revenue. We believe that the plywood segment Ebitda margins have scope for improvement, led by operational efficiency and process improvement at its plant. MDF segment is expected to support revenue growth as the company expanded capacity in FY26 and another line is being added. The management has guided 25-30 per cent MDF volume growth in FY27E. MDF volumes grew by 24.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27. The company is focusing on selling value added products and that along with improved efficiencies and operating leverage from high volumes is expected to support Ebitda margin in the MDF segment. Further, any correction in timber prices would be an added advantage. The company has taken price hikes in both the timber and the MDF segment in Q1FY27, to pass on the increase in chemical prices and higher logistics cost (in imports). In the plywood segment, the company is constructing a new plant in Odisha with an outlay of ₹130 crore and expanding MDF capacity, that entails an investment of ₹425 crore. We expect the earnings growth momentum to continue in FY27E and FY28E. We have a Buy rating and a fair value of ₹354 on the stock.
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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 7:38 AM IST