Kotak Neo's Shrikant Chouhan bullish on BEL, Greenply; check targets

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Stocks to buy recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Neo

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): Add

CMP: ₹374

FV: ₹410

Resistance: ₹383, ₹390

Support: ₹366, ₹360

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supported by a strong pipeline of large defence programs, including QRSAM, AMCA and key naval projects such as P75I and NGC. Management expects the year-end order book to exceed Rs1 lakh cr, compared with approximately ₹75,000 crore, which remained broadly flat over the past three years. The anticipated increase will be driven by a healthy pipeline of base orders exceeding ₹25,000 crore and the ₹30,000 crore QRSAM program, significantly strengthening revenue visibility.

Missiles are emerging as BEL’s second-largest growth vertical after electronics, supported by its participation in key programs such as QRSAM, Pralay, Nirbhay/LRLACM and Project Kusha. Missile revenues are expected to scale up to a high-double-digit share of overall revenues over the next 2–3 years. The approximately ₹30,000 crore QRSAM program remains the most important near-term growth catalyst. Under Project Kusha, India’s indigenous long-range air-defence initiative, BEL is keen to be selected by DRDO as the lead integrator, with BDL manufacturing the missiles.

In the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, BEL is among the three shortlisted consortia following technical evaluation. The company remains hopeful of emerging as the L1 bidder alongside L&T, with an equal work-share arrangement already locked in, offering potential long-term growth opportunities.

Operationally, BEL has delivered a strong 17 per cent revenue CAGR over FY24–FY26 and continues to guide for revenue growth of over 15 per cent in the medium term. Ebitda margins have expanded to nearly 30 per cent, supported by higher indigenization, operating leverage and a favourable product mix. The expected improvement in order inflows should provide strong revenue visibility over the next 3–4 years.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Healthy order prospects, improving business mix and sustained visibility on India’s defence spending underpin our constructive outlook on BEL. We maintain our Add rating with a fair value of ₹410, based on an unchanged valuation multiple of 33x September 2028E earnings.

Greenply Industries Limited (Greenply): Buy

CMP: ₹314

FV: ₹354

Resistance: ₹325, ₹335

Support: ₹305, ₹295