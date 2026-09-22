LIC, Axis Bank: Kotak Securities explains why they prefer these 2 stocks
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research of Kotak Securities explains why the analyst is bullish on LIC and Axis Bank.
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. LIC: BUY CMP: ₹400 FV: 675 Resistance: ₹410-420 Support: ₹390-380 LIC is a public sector life insurance company owned by Government Of India with an overall market share of more than 50 per cent. LIC operates an agency-driven business model mobilizing mass public savings. Its product spans traditional participating plans, Non-par, ULIP and Individual, with Non-par having highest margins among their product. Speaking about the business, LIC reported VNB margin of 22.9 per cent in 1QFY27, up 754 bps yoy, driving sharp 61 per cent VNB growth. The shift to non-par remains a solid driver, with marginal improvement in segmental margin as well. Margin expansion was led by a secular shift to non-par from par, in line with management’s strategy. The share of non-par savings is 9.4 per cent of APE, up 59 per cent yoy. The high yield curve remains a key tailwind for both growth and margins in this segment and management aims to keep outgrowing the market here given its higher margins versus par. LIC holds 10.72 per cent stake in NSE, which is expected to list on 24 September 2026, and has participated OFS with additional stake worth approx. 500 Cr as anchor investor. Positive or good listing of NSE can lead to a positive momentum on the LIC stock as well. The overhang of government OFS is also behind us and stock is trading at attractive valuation which supports our positive view on the stock. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Axis Bank: BUY CMP: ₹1,248 FV: ₹1,600 Resistance: ₹1,260-1,280 Support: ₹1,230-1,220 Axis Bank is India’s third-largest private-sector bank by market positioning, with a diversified franchise spanning retail banking, commercial banking and wholesale banking. The bank has a 5–6 per cent share of system loans, providing headroom for sustained growth. Its strategy is built around a dual engine: accelerating retail growth while maintaining capital-efficient, relationship-led wholesale banking. The retail franchise offers a broad product suite across mortgages, loan against property, affordable housing, gold loans, education loans, personal loans, auto/tractor financing and SME lending. Management is particularly focused on higher-yielding segments such as affordable housing and gold loans, while keeping unsecured lending broadly in line with overall retail growth. Retail asset technology, digital mortgage journeys and branch-led sourcing are expected to improve customer acquisition and execution. The wholesale franchise covers large corporates, mid-corporates, emerging enterprises, PSUs, MNCs, institutional clients, government entities and financial institutions. Beyond lending, Axis monetizes these relationships through transaction banking, cash management, trade, FX, custody, corporate salary and wealth-management offerings through Burgundy. Around 90 per cent of wholesale loans are rated A or better, supporting a relatively quality-focused portfolio. Geographically, the bank operates through a broad branch and distribution network across India, with management targeting another 400–500 branches in FY27, following 400 additions in FY26. The strategy is increasingly focused on improving branch productivity, integrating asset and liability sales and expanding customer relationships rather than simply increasing physical presence. Financially, we expects loans to grow at ~14 per cent CAGR over FY27–29E and deposits at 13–14 per cent, while PAT is expected to grow 19 per cent, 16 per cent and 21 per cent. Credit quality is expected to remain controlled, with GNPA at ~1.1–1.2 per cent and NNPA at ~0.3 per cent. Overall, the investment thesis rests on retail catch-up, disciplined wholesale growth, improving asset quality, operating leverage and stronger cross-selling. Execution remains the key variable to converting these initiatives into sustained above-industry growth and improving returns.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 7:51 AM IST