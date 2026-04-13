Stocks to buy today: M&M, Waaree Energies; check target, stop-loss
M&M and Waaree Energies shares show strong bullish technical setups. Osho Krishan of Angel One recommend 'Buy' with defined stop losses and target prices.
Osho Krishan Mumbai
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Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Osho Krishan of Angel One
NSE Scrip – M&M
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹3259
M&M has witnessed a strong recovery over the past week, moving decisively above its 20-day EMA on the daily chart after an extended corrective phase. The uptrend is supported by a runaway bullish gap and improving technical indicators, suggesting continued upward momentum. From a risk-reward perspective, the stock is currently positioned in an attractive zone, offering favorable opportunities for accumulation for investors with a near to medium-term horizon.
Hence, we recommend to BUY M&M around ₹3220-3200 | Stop-loss: ₹3020 | Target: ₹3450-3500
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NSE Scrip – Waaree Energies
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹3281
WAAREEENER has maintained a sustained move above its 200-DSMA in recent weeks, reinforced by a breakout in the latest sessions. The stock has formed multiple bullish patterns, including a double bottom and a flag breakout, indicating a strong structural setup and a favorable near-term outlook. Additionally, technical indicators remain well aligned with price momentum, further strengthening the bullish bias and supporting the potential for continued upside.
Hence, we recommend to BUY WAAREEENER around ₹3250-3200 | Stop-loss: ₹3050 | Target: ₹3500-3560 (Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, sr. research analyst - equity and derivatives, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
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Topics : Stocks to buy today Market technicals M&M Mahindra Group Share Market Today Waaree Energies Stock Recommendations
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:47 AM IST