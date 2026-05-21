Stocks to buy: Tata Communications, Nibe, ELGI Equipments on analyst radar
Stocks to buy today, May 21, 2026: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza Portfolio recommends buying ELGI Equipments, Tata Communications, and Nibe today; here's why
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
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Stocks to Buy today: Recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio
ELGI Equipments
ELGI Equipments stock is showing signs of a strong bullish continuation as the stock has rebounded sharply from its rising trendline support and is now approaching a crucial breakout zone near 570–575. The price is trading above all key short-term moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The formation of higher lows after the recent correction reflects sustained buying interest, while RSI has moved above 65, supporting positive momentum without extreme overbought conditions. A decisive breakout above the falling trendline resistance can trigger fresh upside toward 630–650 levels.
Buy range: ₹566
Stop loss: ₹530
Target: ₹632
Tata Communications
Tata Communications stock has delivered a strong bullish breakout above the crucial resistance zone near 1,700, supported by sharp volume expansion and strong price momentum, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock has formed a higher high–higher low structure after a prolonged correction, while reclaiming all key short-term moving averages, which strengthens the positive trend outlook. RSI has surged above 75, reflecting strong bullish momentum and improving sentiment. Sustained trading above the breakout zone can accelerate the upmove toward 2000–2,100 levels in the near term.
Buy range: ₹1,775
Stop loss: ₹1,632
Target: ₹2,056
Nibe
Nibe stock has generated a strong bullish breakout above the key resistance zone near 1,140, supported by rising volumes and improving momentum, indicating fresh buying interest. The stock has reclaimed all major short-term moving averages and is now trading above its recent consolidation range, signaling a possible trend reversal after a prolonged correction phase. RSI has moved above 70, reflecting strong momentum and renewed strength in price action. The breakout structure suggests buyers are gaining control, while sustained trading above 1,140 may trigger further upside toward 1,300–1,350 levels.
Buy Range: ₹1,175
Stop Loss: ₹1,100
Target: ₹1,314
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(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 7:13 AM IST