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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Tata Communications, Nibe, ELGI Equipments on analyst radar

Stocks to buy: Tata Communications, Nibe, ELGI Equipments on analyst radar

Stocks to buy today, May 21, 2026: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza Portfolio recommends buying ELGI Equipments, Tata Communications, and Nibe today; here's why

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Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

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Stocks to Buy today: Recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio

ELGI Equipments  

ELGI Equipments stock  is showing signs of a strong bullish continuation as the stock has rebounded sharply  from its rising trendline support and is now approaching a crucial breakout zone near 570–575. The  price is trading above all key short-term moving averages, indicating improving momentum and  strengthening trend structure. The formation of higher lows after the recent correction reflects  sustained buying interest, while RSI has moved above 65, supporting positive momentum without  extreme overbought conditions. A decisive breakout above the falling trendline resistance can trigger  fresh upside toward 630–650 levels.
 

Buy range: ₹566 

Stop loss: ₹530 

Target: ₹632 

Tata Communications  

Tata Communications stock has delivered a strong bullish breakout above the crucial resistance zone near 1,700, supported by sharp volume expansion and strong price momentum, indicating renewed buying  interest. The stock has formed a higher high–higher low structure after a prolonged correction, while  reclaiming all key short-term moving averages, which strengthens the positive trend outlook. RSI has  surged above 75, reflecting strong bullish momentum and improving sentiment. Sustained trading  above the breakout zone can accelerate the upmove toward 2000–2,100 levels in the near term.  

Buy range: ₹1,775 

Stop loss: ₹1,632

Target: ₹2,056

Nibe   

Nibe stock has generated a strong bullish breakout above the key resistance zone near 1,140, supported  by rising volumes and improving momentum, indicating fresh buying interest. The stock has  reclaimed all major short-term moving averages and is now trading above its recent consolidation  range, signaling a possible trend reversal after a prolonged correction phase. RSI has moved above  70, reflecting strong momentum and renewed strength in price action. The breakout structure  suggests buyers are gaining control, while sustained trading above 1,140 may trigger further upside  toward 1,300–1,350 levels. 

Buy Range: ₹1,175

Stop Loss: ₹1,100 

Target: ₹1,314

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(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

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Topics : Market technicals technical calls Stocks to buy share market Markets

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

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