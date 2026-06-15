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Home / Markets / News / Nifty reclaims 20-DEMA; JSW Infra, GMR Airports top stock picks: Angel One

Nifty reclaims 20-DEMA; JSW Infra, GMR Airports top stock picks: Angel One

The Nifty has broken above the recent swing high near the 23,530 mark decisively, indicating a possible reversal in the immediate trend, says Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst at Angel One.

Nifty reclaims 20-DEMA, indicates likely trend reversal, says Angel One

Nifty reclaims 20-DEMA, indicates likely trend reversal, says Angel One

Hitesh Rathi Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

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Nifty Outlook

  Despite remaining range-bound for most part of the week, NIFTY witnessed an overall encouraging trading session. The week began on a weak note, with prices opening with a notable gap down and remaining confined within a defined range thereafter, as bulls repeatedly defended the crucial 23,200–23,100 support zone. However, on the final trading day, positive developments surrounding the IRAN–US conflict improved sentiment, bringing buyers back into action.  The index gained momentum and secured a weekly close near the highs of the week at the 23622 mark, registering gains of nearly 2 per cent.  With the formation of a strong bullish candle on the final trading session, following repeated defence of the crucial 23,200–23,100 support zone, the technical structure for NIFTY has improved significantly. Prices have now broken above the recent swing high near the 23,530 mark and secured a decisive close above this level, indicating a possible reversal in the immediate trend.  Further adding strength to the setup, the index has reclaimed its 20-DEMA, suggesting that bulls are gradually regaining control. Additionally, the bullish crossover in the 14-day RSI provides further confirmation of improving momentum and supports the possibility of higher levels in the near term. 

Stocks to Buy

JSW INFRA

View: Bullish  Last Close: ₹291 
 
 
  The technical structure for JSW Infrastructure appears to be turning bullish after spending considerable time in a consolidation phase. On the candlestick chart, the stock is breaking out from an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern.  Adding further strength to the setup, the stock has moved above its 200-DMA and continues to trade above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum.  On the 1% × 3 Point & Figure chart as well, a Triangle Breakout has been observed, providing additional confirmation of strengthening price action.  Hence, we recommend to BUY JSW INFRA around 288-290 | SL: 268 | TGT: 325-330 

GMRAIRPORTS

View: Bullish  Last Close: ₹103.65 
 
  The technical setup for GMR Airports has turned decisively bullish across multiple time frames. On the Point & Figure charts, the stock has displayed strong signs of improving momentum, with a Bullish Broadening Formation on the 0.25% × 3 chart, while the 1% × 3 chart has witnessed a Triangle Breakout after a Bull Trap formation, which could add further fuel to the ongoing up move.  On the candlestick chart as well, the stock has broken above a falling trendline and appears to be emerging from a prolonged consolidation phase.  Hence, we recommend to BUY GMRAIRPORT around ₹103-₹102 | SL: ₹96 | TGT: ₹114-₹118.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst (Equity & Derivatives), Angel One. Views expressed are his own.) 

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Topics : Stocks to buy Market technicals Stock Recommendations Trading strategies Nifty50 Nifty Outlook JSW Infrastructure GMR Airports

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

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