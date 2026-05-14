Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Buy NTPC Green, Balramchini, Trent: Analyst picks three stocks today

Buy NTPC Green, Balramchini, Trent: Analyst picks three stocks today

Stocks to buy today: Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment Technologies suggests buying NTPC Green, Balrampur Chini and trent; check target

Stocks to buy today

Jatin Gedia Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty share price 

Nifty opened flat and experienced volatile trading throughout the day. After four days of continuous selling pressure, the price reached the support cluster of 23,300–23,400. This support zone coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (23,400) of the 22,182- 24,602 rally and the lower end of the gap area formed on April 8 earlier this month. 
 
We expect the Nifty to hold this support cluster and trade with a positive bias over the next few trading sessions. On the upside, we expect the Nifty to rise toward 23,800, which is the 40-hour moving average. A breach below 23,250 can lead to a decline toward the 23,100–23,000 zone.  
 

Nifty Bank share price

Bank Nifty continued to see selling pressure and closed in the red.  Bank Nifty is trading around the 53,700 level, which coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the 49,955 - 57,456 rally. It formed a small-bodied bearish candle with shadows on both sides, suggesting high volatility. We expect Bank Nifty to consolidate within the 53,200–54,500 range over the next few trading sessions.

Stock to buy recommendations by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment Technologies

BUY NTPCGREEN, CMP: ₹111.25, Stop-loss: ₹107, Target: ₹118
 
The stock has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, suggesting a resumption of the uptrend. It has sustained above the 20-day moving average, suggesting short term strength. The MACD indicator has a positive crossover, which signals a buy.

Also Read

NSE

Market Close: Sensex ends volatile session 50 pts higher; Nifty settles at 23413; Nifty Metal up 3%

Titan, Kalyan Jewellers other gold-related stocks were under selling pressure after govt hiked import duties on gold and silver to 15% on Wednesday.

Titan, Kalyan Jewellers: Gold-related shares under pressure; tech view here

The NSE F&O data shows that FIIs net sold 69,369 contracts of Nifty futures in the last eight straight trading sessions.

FIIs net sold Nifty futures for 8 straight days; OI up 41%; shows F&O data

Stocks to buy

Nifty, Bank Nifty strategy; 3 stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal

share markets, markets

Nifty50 key levels to watch on May 13; IRFC, LTM on analyst radar

 
BUY BALRAMCHINI, CMP: ₹548.9, Stop-loss: ₹535, Target: ₹583
 
The stock has broken out of a triangle pattern, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the upmove. The MACD indicator has a positive crossover, signaling a buy.
 
Buy TRENT, CMP: ₹4,084.5, Stop-loss: ₹4,000, Target: ₹4,430
 
The stock is a short-term uptrend and respects its 40 day average with dips towards it being bought. RSI is respecting the 50 levels, keeping the bullish sentiment intact.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Jatin Gedia , VP - technical research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities

'Raising fuel prices is a better option over duty hike in gold and silver'

gold, silver

Gold, silver ETFs jump up to 7% after import duty hike triggers repricingpremium

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Vivo JV, export push seen driving Dixon Technologies growth despite riskspremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi rejects Bajaj Hindusthan's jurisdiction plea in fund diversion probe

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Sebi orders Rashmi Saluja to disgorge Rs 2 crore in insider trading case

Topics : Stock calls technical calls Market technicals BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Trent Balrampur Chini Mills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaAirtel Q4 ResultsTATA Motors Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table