Buy NTPC Green, Balramchini, Trent: Analyst picks three stocks today

Nifty share price

Nifty opened flat and experienced volatile trading throughout the day. After four days of continuous selling pressure, the price reached the support cluster of 23,300–23,400. This support zone coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (23,400) of the 22,182- 24,602 rally and the lower end of the gap area formed on April 8 earlier this month.

We expect the Nifty to hold this support cluster and trade with a positive bias over the next few trading sessions. On the upside, we expect the Nifty to rise toward 23,800, which is the 40-hour moving average. A breach below 23,250 can lead to a decline toward the 23,100–23,000 zone.

Nifty Bank share price

Bank Nifty continued to see selling pressure and closed in the red. Bank Nifty is trading around the 53,700 level, which coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the 49,955 - 57,456 rally. It formed a small-bodied bearish candle with shadows on both sides, suggesting high volatility. We expect Bank Nifty to consolidate within the 53,200–54,500 range over the next few trading sessions.

Stock to buy recommendations by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment Technologies

BUY NTPCGREEN, CMP: ₹111.25, Stop-loss: ₹107, Target: ₹118

The stock has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, suggesting a resumption of the uptrend. It has sustained above the 20-day moving average, suggesting short term strength. The MACD indicator has a positive crossover, which signals a buy.

BUY BALRAMCHINI, CMP: ₹548.9, Stop-loss: ₹535, Target: ₹583

The stock has broken out of a triangle pattern, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the upmove. The MACD indicator has a positive crossover, signaling a buy.

Buy TRENT, CMP: ₹4,084.5, Stop-loss: ₹4,000, Target: ₹4,430

The stock is a short-term uptrend and respects its 40 day average with dips towards it being bought. RSI is respecting the 50 levels, keeping the bullish sentiment intact.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Jatin Gedia , VP - technical research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own.)