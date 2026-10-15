Short-covering rally may take Nifty to 23,000-23,150, says analyst
Nifty outlook today: Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment said that if the Nifty surpasses the immediate hurdle at 22,800, it could trigger a short-covering rally towards 23,000-23,150.
Jatin Gedia Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.Jatin Gedia, VP, technical research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies Pvt Ltd
Nifty, Bank Nifty strategy
Nifty consolidated between 22,760 and 22,550 after a 350 points rally in the pre trading session. It tested the neckline at 22,550 and saw buying interest. It is crucial that Nifty sustains above today low of 22,550 and surpasses the immediate hurdle at 22,800 (the previous swing high), which could trigger a short-covering rally towards 23,000-23,150. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover; therefore, use this pullback toward the neckline as a buying opportunity. Inability to surpass the 22,800 resistance zone could lead to more consolidation between 22,300 - 22,800.
Bank Nifty is also consolidating between 54,700 - 55,700 ahead of the quarterly results of the two heavyweights, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, over the weekend. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal but follow through buying interest is missing. Considering the price action and the momentum setup, we expect the Bank Nifty to consolidate between 54,700 - 56,700. A breach of this range could trigger a trending move. A breakdown would lead to a retest of 53,800 - 53,700, while moving above 55700 could trigger a rally 56,200 -56,500.
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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 7:48 AM IST