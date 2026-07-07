Stocks to buy: Siemens Energy, Chola Fin, EID Parry; recommends Geojit
Technical stock picks: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments recommends 'Buy' on Siemens Energy India, EID Parry and Cholamandalam Investment on Tuesday.
Anand James Mumbai
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Stocks to buy today: Goejit Investments recommends these 3 shares.Siemens Energy India (ENRIN) LTP: ₹3,420 View: Buy Target: ₹3,650 SL: ₹3,248 Siemens Energy India is showing signs of a bullish reversal after finding support near a key weekly horizontal demand zone. The recent decline into support attracted buyers, resulting in a strong bullish reversal candle that indicates demand is returning at lower levels. Momentum indicators are also improving. The MACD histogram has started contracting on the downside, suggesting that bearish momentum is fading and a potential bullish crossover may be developing. Combined with the price reaction from a significant weekly support level, this strengthens the case for a near-term recovery. From a price action perspective, the stock appears to be completing a healthy pullback within the broader uptrend. If buyers continue to defend the weekly support zone and build on the latest reversal candle, ENRIN could witness a move toward the next resistance cluster around ₹3,650. The trade offers a favorable risk-reward setup with a target of ₹3,650 and a stop loss placed at ₹3,248. As long as the stock sustains above ₹3,248, the bullish reversal thesis remains valid. A move above recent swing highs could further accelerate momentum and pave the way for an advance toward the ₹3,650 objective. EID PARRY LTP: ₹767 View: Buy Target: ₹800 SL: ₹738 EID Parry appears to be witnessing a meaningful trend reversal after an extended corrective phase. On the weekly chart, the stock has broken out of a prolonged narrow consolidation range near the 740-760 zone, indicating a potential shift in momentum from distribution to accumulation. The technical setup is supported by a bullish MACD crossover, with the histogram turning positive after a sustained period in negative territory. Simultaneously, the RSI has rebounded from the oversold region and moved above its signal line, suggesting strengthening buying interest and improving price momentum. Adding to the bullish case, the stock has also registered a daily Supertrend breakout, a signal that often marks the beginning of a fresh upswing. The recovery from the recent lows around ₹700, coupled with improving momentum indicators across multiple timeframes, enhances the probability of a sustained pullback rally. A decisive move above the immediate resistance zone could accelerate buying interest and pave the way for ₹800 levels in the near term, while a stop loss can be maintained below ₹738 to manage downside risk. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (CHOLAFIN) LTP: ₹1,850 View: Buy Target: ₹1,930 SL: ₹1,815 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance continues to exhibit a strong bullish structure, supported by both trend-following and momentum indicators. The stock is trading comfortably above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, highlighting a well-established primary uptrend and sustained institutional participation. On the price action front, CHOLAFIN has delivered a decisive breakout from a multi-week consolidation range, signaling a resumption of the broader upward trend. Such breakouts following periods of sideways movement often indicate fresh buying interest and can pave the way for the next leg of the rally. Momentum indicators remain constructive. The weekly RSI is holding firm around the 60 mark, reflecting healthy bullish strength without entering overbought territory. This suggests there is still room for the uptrend to extend further. Additionally, the daily MACD histogram has begun to reverse higher, indicating improving momentum and a potential acceleration in buying pressure after a brief consolidation phase. The combination of a strong long-term trend, range breakout, and positive momentum signals strengthens the bullish outlook for the stock. The stock has the potential to move towards ₹1,930 in the near term, while a stop loss can be maintained at ₹1,815 to manage downside risk. (Disclaimer: This article is by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. Views expressed are his own. Analyst disclaimer)
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stock Recommendations Stock ideas Trading strategies Trading calls EID Parry Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Siemens India
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:23 AM IST