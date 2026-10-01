Sona BLW, JSW Infra among 3 stock ideas by Bonanza; check key levels here
Stocks to buy today: Kunal Kamble, technical analyst at Bonanza Sona BLW stock has broken out of the falling channel that capped the price movement through August and September.
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Buy Range: ₹825-830 Stop Loss: ₹793 Target: ₹880-900 Sona BLW has broken out of the falling channel that capped price through August and September, closing at ₹830 (up 1.76 percent). The stock trades above its short and long duration moving averages, which stay stacked in a rising sequence and offer layered support beneath. The July advance from the ₹600 zone paused into a healthy consolidation, and the latest push clears the descending resistance line. Directional momentum is turning back in favour of buyers after two counter-trend bear signals. Accumulation looks favourable in the ₹825 to 830 band, with a downside guard at ₹793 that sits below the channel base and moving-average confluence. A sustained hold above ₹830 opens room towards ₹880 and then ₹900. Edelweiss Financial Services Buy Range: ₹141-143 Stop Loss: ₹135 Target: ₹150-152 Edelweiss Financial Services continues to print a clean higher-high, higher-low structure, closing at ₹142.73 (up 3.60 percent). Price has resumed its climb after a shallow pullback that held above the rising moving-average band, and Wednesday's strong candle reclaims the ₹142 area on expanding volume. The medium-term averages trend higher in support, keeping the broader uptrend intact. The stochastic-style momentum read is curling up from the mid-zone, leaving headroom before overbought territory. Fresh entries look reasonable in the ₹141 to 143 range, with a protective stop at ₹135 below the latest higher low. A decisive close past ₹144 would extend the move towards ₹150 and ₹152. JSW Infrastructure Buy Range: ₹353-356 Stop Loss: ₹340 Target: ₹375-380 JSW Infrastructure has cleared the ₹345 supply zone that contained price through August and September, closing at ₹356.60 (up 1.89 percent). The breakout arrived on a visible volume spike, and the subsequent dip retested the former resistance as support before buyers stepped back in. The stock holds above all key moving averages, which slope higher and reinforce the uptrend off the April base near ₹260. Directional momentum has swung back to the bullish side. The ₹353 to ₹356 zone offers an entry aligned with the retest, with a downside marker at ₹340 at the base of the breakout shelf. Continued strength above ₹358 targets ₹375 and then ₹380.
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Topics : Stocks to buy Market technicals Stock Recommendations Trading strategies Trading calls JSW Infrastructure Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Edelweiss Financial Services
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 7:43 AM IST