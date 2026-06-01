Stocks to buy today: Sudeep Pharma, Rubicon Research, ICICI Prudential AMC
Stocks to buy today: Aakash Shah of Choice Broking has recommended buying three stocks today - Rubicon Research, Sudeep Pharma, and ICICI Prudential Asset Management.
Aakash Shah Mumbai
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Buy Rubicon Research at ₹1,005 | SL ₹958 | Target ₹1,080 Rubicon Research is witnessing strong bullish momentum, currently trading around ₹1,005 after delivering a decisive breakout above the psychological ₹1,000 mark. The stock has consistently taken support near its 20-day EMA, highlighting sustained buying interest at lower levels and confirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend. In the latest trading session, Rubicon Research also registered a fresh all-time high near ₹1,020, further reinforcing bullish sentiment. Technically, the stock remains well-positioned above its short-term moving averages, indicating continuation of momentum in the near term. The recent price structure reflects a strong higher-high formation supported by improving participation and steady price action. If Rubicon Research sustains above the support zone, the rally may extend towards ₹1,080, which is projected through the Fibonacci extension level of 0.50. On the downside, ₹958 remains a crucial support and stop-loss level, aligned near the 20-day EMA support zone.
Buy Sudeep Pharma at ₹742 | SL ₹700 | Target ₹800
Sudeep Pharma has shown a powerful breakout after spending several months in a prolonged consolidation phase, currently trading around ₹742. The stock has given a decisive close above the important ₹730 resistance zone, which had repeatedly acted as a supply and demand barrier in past many sessions. A major positive trigger is the stock closing at a 10 per cent upper circuit in the current trading session, indicating aggressive buying interest supported by a notable rise in volumes. Technically, the breakout above consolidation suggests fresh momentum and the possibility of a trend continuation towards previous lifetime highs. The moving average structure also indicates strengthening price action as the stock sustains above key short-term EMA levels. If momentum continues, Sudeep Pharma appears well-positioned to retest the earlier all-time high zone near ₹800 in the coming sessions. On the downside, ₹700 remains a critical support and stop-loss level to maintain the current bullish structure.
Buy ICICIAMC in cash at ₹3,538 | SL ₹3,385 | Target ₹3,787
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICIAMC) has resumed its primary uptrend after witnessing a healthy retracement from previous all-time high levels. After hitting previous high levels near ₹3,597, the stock witnessed some short-term correction and consolidation before regaining strength and moving higher again, where prices retraced towards the Fibonacci 0.50 support region near ₹3,050. Following this correction, the stock has once again displayed strong bullish momentum by surpassing its earlier highs and registering a fresh all-time high breakout. Technically, the chart reflects a clear higher-high and higher-low structure, which confirms continuation of the broader uptrend. Adding further strength to the setup, the stock has formed a sequence of seven consecutive green candlesticks, signalling sustained buying momentum and strong institutional participation. The breakout above previous resistance levels indicates the possibility of further upside towards ₹3,787, which aligns with the Fibonacci extension level of 0.786. On the downside, ₹3,385 acts as an important support and stop-loss level. =============================== Disclaimer: This article is written by Aakash Shah, technical analyst, technical research, at Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 7:22 AM IST