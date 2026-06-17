Stocks to buy under ₹50: Analyst recommends Ola Electric, CBI, UCO Bank
Stocks to buy below ₹50: Om Mehra, technical research analyst believes that Ola Electric stock can surge another 24% toward the ₹53-₹54 zone; he is also bullish on UCO Bank and Central Bank of India.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Indian equity market has rallied smartly in the last few trading sessions as US-Iran moved closer to signing a peace deal. Crude Oil prices have plunged around 16 per cent, with Brent Crude and WTI Crude now quoting near $77 levels. Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments believes the sharp drop in crude oil prices is a key positive factor for the market; however, he cautions that the deficient monsoon could be a reason to worry going ahead. "The positive factor is the steady and sharp decline in crude prices, thereby removing the major macro concern of a rising BoP deficit in India. The negative factor is the deficient monsoon which is causing concerns, particularly about food inflation," says the analyst. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty and the BSE Sensex have rallied around 4 per cent each from their respective lows this month. On Wednesday in early deals, the NSE Nifty quoted around 24,050 levels, up 62 points. The Sensex was up 0.3 per cent or 220 points at 77,030. Given this background, here are 3 stocks trading under ₹50 which look good on charts, as identified by Om Mehra, technical research analyst at SAMCO Securities.
Technical outlook on Ola Electric, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India
Ola ElectricCurrent Market Price: ₹43.46
Ola Electric has retraced nearly half of its prior downtrend with a sharp recovery, rallying from lows near ₹22–₹24 to highs of ₹48–₹49, notes Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities. Following this strong advance, the stock has now entered a consolidation phase around the ₹43–₹44 zone, which previously acted as a key resistance area, says the analyst. "The momentum has moderated from the highs, suggesting a healthy pause after the recent rally. The RSI has eased to 56 from elevated levels, indicating that momentum remains positive while allowing excess froth to cool off," explains Mehra. ALSO READ | Fortis Healthcare among 3 stocks with Golden Crossover; how to trade? Analyst sees the 20-day SMA near ₹41.51 as an immediate support to watch out for. On the upside, a sustained move above ₹46–₹47 would indicate that the consolidation is resolving in favour of the bulls. A breakout above ₹49–₹50 could trigger the next leg of the upmove toward the ₹53–₹54 zone, adds Mehra. The upside target implies a potential gain of 24.3 per cent from current levels.
UCO BankCurrent Market Price: ₹26.53
UCO Bank has been building a base around the March 2026 lows near ₹22–₹23. A sharp spike in volumes around that zone suggests that selling pressure had peaked, laying the foundation for a potential recovery, highlights Mehra. The stock has now reclaimed its 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA). Price action over the past month has been encouraging, with upward momentum sustaining well above the base formation, adds the analyst. As a trading strategy, Mehra reckons that a decisive close above ₹27 would further improve the outlook and could pave the way for a move toward the ₹29–₹30 zone. On the downside, he believes that as long as the stock holds above ₹25 on a closing basis, the recovery thesis remains intact.
Central Bank of India (CBI)Current Market Price: ₹32.29
CBI stock has staged a sharp recovery from the recent lows near ₹29–₹30, where a significant spike in volumes indicated the possibility of a near-term bottom formation, says Mehra. "The stock has reclaimed its 20-DMA, sustaining above this area strengthens the ongoing recovery. The RSI has recovered to 50 from deeply oversold levels, reflecting improving momentum, while the MACD has delivered a positive crossover with the histogram turning positive, indicating strengthening bullish momentum," explains the analyst. Going ahead, the analyst expects the ₹33–₹34 zone to act as the immediate resistance area, coinciding with the region from which the stock broke down in May. A sustained close above this band would significantly improve the outlook and could trigger follow-through buying towards higher levels, believes Mehra. On the downside, ₹31.20 remains the first support, while the ₹29–₹30 zone continues to act as the key base, he adds. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Stocks to buy Market technicals Stock Recommendations Stock ideas Stock tips Trading strategies stock market bets Markets stocks technical analysis technical charts UCO Bank Central Bank of India Ola Electric Mobility
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 10:25 AM IST