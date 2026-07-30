Stocks to buy: TVS Motor among 3 stock ideas from Ajit Mishra; here's why

Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Markets witnessed a strong rebound on Wednesday, with benchmark indices gaining over 1 per cent amid encouraging quarterly earnings and sustained buying in Markets witnessed a strong rebound on Wednesday, with benchmark indices gaining over 1 per cent amid encouraging quarterly earnings and sustained buying in IT heavyweights . After a firm gap-up start, the Nifty traded with a positive bias throughout the session and gradually extended its gains before settling at 24,250.20, up around 1.10 per cent.

Sectoral participation remained firmly positive, with IT continuing its outperformance, supported by strong buying across large-cap technology stocks. Metals, FMCG, and pharma also contributed to the rally. Broader markets participated in the upmove, with both the midcap and smallcap indices advancing in the range of 0.80 per cent–1.49 per cent, reflecting improved market breadth and renewed risk appetite.

Investor sentiment improved on the back of encouraging quarterly earnings from select companies and continued strength in the IT pack. A stronger rupee further supported sentiment, although participants remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elevated crude oil prices continued to remain on investors' radar.

Technically, the Nifty has reclaimed the immediate resistance zone formed by the 20-day and 100-day DEMA, indicating an improvement in the near-term technical setup. The next crucial hurdle is placed around the 24,400 level, which coincides with the 200-day DEMA. A sustained move above this zone could pave the way for an extension towards the 24,600 mark. On the downside, the 24,050–24,150 region is expected to provide immediate support in the event of any profit-taking. With the broader trend turning constructive once again, we continue to advocate a stock-specific "buy-on-dips" approach, with a preference for relatively stronger sectors such as auto, pharma, and now metals, while maintaining disciplined risk and position management.

Stocks To Buy: Recommendations by Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited | LTP: ₹2261.70 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹2420 | Stop-loss: ₹2180

Glenmark has consistently held above its long-term moving average (200-day EMA) and an ascending trendline support, reflecting strong underlying support. The measured decline has taken the form of a structured base, which could potentially evolve into a bullish continuation pattern. Currently, the stock has given a breakout from the pivot and is inching towards the upper band of the triangular pattern, indicating the possibility of renewed upward momentum. Considering the sustained stability in price action and the sectoral strength, long positions may be considered in the stock.

Power Finance Corporation Limited | LTP: ₹427.10 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹458 | Stop-loss: ₹411

PFC has shown renewed strength after reclaiming its long-term moving average and recovering steadily from the support zone. The stock has confirmed a breakout above the descending trendline after forming a solid base, while rising volumes reinforce the positive price action. Investors may consider accumulating the stock within the recommended buying range.

TVS Motor Company Limited | LTP: ₹4075.60| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹4360 | Stop-loss: ₹3920