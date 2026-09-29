Ujjivan SFB, Cello: Here's why Kotak Securities is upbeat on these 2 stocks
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities believes that Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has navigated the stress cycle better than most, and the shift to secured lending broadens the earnings base.
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – BUYCMP – ₹63 FV – ₹85 Resistance – ₹66-68 Support – ₹61-59 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is steadily transforming from a microfinance-led lender into a diversified retail and MSE bank. At March 2026 it had a loan book of ₹407bn and deposits of ₹457bn, with CASA at 28.6 per cent of the total. Microfinance has fallen from about 71 per cent of advances in FY24 to 57 per cent in FY25 and 51 per cent in FY26, while affordable housing now makes up roughly 26 per cent and MSE about 8 per cent. Management guides for secured loans to reach ~56 per cent of the book in FY27, from 49 per cent today. Growth has been healthy across cycles. Loans grew 26 per cent in FY24, 17 per cent in FY25 despite industry-wide microfinance stress, and 27 per cent in FY26, with deposits up 21 per cent in FY26. Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) projects loan growth of ~24 per cent a year through FY29E and net interest income growth of 25 per cent, 20 per cent and 21 per cent over FY27E-29E. It expects profit to rise from ₹6.9bn in FY26 to ₹11.5bn, ₹12.9bn and ₹14.5bn over FY27E-29E. Asset quality has turned decisively. Credit cost has come down from 3.5 per cent in 4QFY25 to 1.5 per cent in 4QFY26, net NPLs are 0.4 per cent, and Ujjivan recorded the lowest microfinance slippages among the peers KIE tracks during 2QFY26-3QFY26. With credit cost guided at 1.4-1.5 per cent for FY27, RoE is expected to recover from 10.7 per cent in FY26 to about 15.8 per cent in FY27E and 15.6 per cent in FY28E. What we like is the combination of a largely completed clean-up and a longer runway. The bank has navigated the stress cycle better than most, and the shift to secured lending broadens the earnings base so that no single segment drives returns. The remaining high-yielding microfinance book should help fund this transition while margins are guided near 8.5 per cent. A mid-teen RoE on a book growing ~24 per cent a year should compound book value steadily over a multi-year horizon, and KIE sees room for upside if credit costs stay below through-the-cycle levels. Valuation is undemanding at 1.7x March 2028E adjusted book. Key monitorables are the sustainability of CASA mobilisation, the seasoning of the nascent secured portfolios, and a planned equity raise in 2HFY27.
Cello World – BUYCMP – ₹330 FV – ₹550 Resistance – ₹340-350 Support – ₹320-315 Cello reported a 0.4 per cent yoy decline in the topline in 1Q, despite the addition of Cello-branded WI sales. Consumerware (CW) sales declined 8.4 per cent, impacted by price hikes weighing on primary sales, continued decline in steel products and a delay in the ramp-up of GW due to Chinese dumping. However, EBITDA was in line, led by GM outperformance and lower other expenses. Consumer demand remained subdued, as discretionary spending was hit by inflationary pressures and macro uncertainty. Steep price hikes of 7-20 per cent further weighed on volumes in the quarter, though management believes these are now largely absorbed. July saw a weak demand environment, but secondary sales improved, even as primary moderated, aiding channel inventory correction. Given some channel inventory correction that took place in 1Q, Cello expects better performance in 2Q. The key drag remains steelware, with SS bottle sales down sharply due to restrictions on imports. In-house manufacturing has commenced with eight lines operational, while SKUs are down to ~20-25 from ~100-150 earlier and are expected to scale up to 50-55 over the next couple of quarters. The company’s GW furnace remained at 60 per cent utilization, as GW sales grew 30-35 per cent yoy but remained impacted by Chinese dumping. Full-year revenues could be well above Rs1.5 bn in FY2027E, with peak revenue potential of ~Rs2.5-2.75 bn. Writing instruments grew 52 per cent yoy, driven by the contribution of the ‘Cello’ brand. Segment GM contracted transitionally as loss-making inherited SKUs are being rationalized and new products are being introduced; management expects margins to normalize to Unomax levels within a couple of quarters. Opalware operated at 80-85 per cent utilization, while molded furniture performance broadly reflected industry demand. We estimate revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGR of ~12.4 per cent/11.6 per cent/11.5 per cent over FY2026-29E. We roll over and maintain FV at Rs550, based on 28X September 2028E P/E. Maintain BUY, primarily on valuations, even as the stock lacks near-term triggers.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 7:20 AM IST