Stocks to Watch today, April 22, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-down on Wednesday as concerns mounted that the West Asia conflict could prolong, after Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-down on Wednesday as concerns mounted that the West Asia conflict could prolong, after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire in Iran . At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 125 points lower at 24,459.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade — Japan's Nikkei gained 0.19 per cent and mainland China's CSI 300 rose 0.16 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.69 per cent and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.61 per cent.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE On Wall Street, all three major indices ended in the red overnight. The S&P 500 declined 0.63 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.59 per cent, and the Dow Jones fell 0.59 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus on April 22, 2026:

Results today: SBI Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra , Trent, Bharat Coking Coal, Delta Corp, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, Maharashtra Scooters, Oracle Financial Services Software, Sangam India, and Tata Communications are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings

Tata Elxsi: Net profit for Q4FY26 came in at ₹220.35 crore, up 27 per cent from ₹172.4 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations stood at ₹993.75 crore, against ₹908.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Cyient DLM: The company posted a profit of ₹22.4 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹31 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations fell 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹369 crore, from ₹428 crore a year ago.

Persistent Systems: Net profit for Q4FY26 jumped 33.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹529.2 crore, and was up 20.4 per cent sequentially. Revenue grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,055.9 crore, and rose 7.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

360 One Wam: The wealth management firm posted a 17 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q4FY26 profit after tax to ₹288.74 crore. Revenue from operations grew to ₹1,115.47 crore, from ₹876.15 crore a year ago.

Sunteck Realty: Net profit rose 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹63.75 crore in Q4FY26, while revenue surged 64.5 per cent to ₹339.03 crore, from ₹206.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India): Net profit dipped 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91.1 crore in Q4FY26, even as revenue grew 15.7 per cent to ₹782.67 crore, from ₹676.48 crore a year ago.

Tata Investment Corporation: Net profit for Q4FY26 fell to ₹63.83 crore from ₹75.39 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations also declined to ₹39.98 crore, against ₹57.92 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI: State Bank of India has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its February 13 judgment, which held that telecom spectrum cannot be treated as an asset under insolvency proceedings.

Swiggy: The Karnataka High Court has extended interim protection to Swiggy, continuing its stay on proceedings before the Competition Commission of India in an ongoing antitrust probe. The court flagged concerns over reliance on third-party statements without cross-examination.

BEML: The defence equipment maker has secured an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Trawl Assemblies, valued at ₹590 crore.

PNC Infratech: The infrastructure company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for two HAM-based national highway projects floated by the National Highways Authority of India, with an aggregate bid project cost of ₹3,483 crore.

Indian Hotels: IHCL, along with its subsidiaries ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited, has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Brij Hospital Private Limited for a total investment of up to ₹222 crore.