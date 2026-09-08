Stocks to watch: Asian Paints, Swiggy, RBL Bank, BoB & defence shares

Stocks to watch today: The domestic benchmark indices are likely to open on a cautious note today as elevated crude oil prices due to escalation in West Asia tension and concerns over a possible rate hike by Fed continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 25 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 23,802. Earlier on Monday, 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 382.62 points or 0.50 per cent to end at 76,132.81. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 118.55 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 23,779.15. Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday morning. South Korea's Kospi index surged 1.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.25 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, slipped 0.45 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices extended gains as risks of a prolonged conflict in the West Asia grew. Notably, Iran has threatened to ​retaliate against any new US attacks on its assets, ​heightening worries over supply disruption.

Brent crude futures climbed 0.35 per cent to $97.34 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.63 a barrel, up 1.26 per cent.

US stock markets were closed on September 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Stocks to watch today, September 8

IPOs listing today: Deepa Jewellers, Rays of Belief (Mom’s Belief)

Defence stocks: The government has given its initial nod for the proposed purchase of about ₹1.1 trillion worth of military materiel, ranging from radars to helicopters, for the three services, with 98 per cent of procurements to be made from Indian industry. The government has given its initial nod for the proposed purchase of about ₹1.1 trillion worth of military materiel, ranging from radars to helicopters, for the three services, with 98 per cent of procurements to be made from Indian industry. READ MORE

Asian Paints: The company has said that Leo Puri, who has been appointed as an additional and independent director on its board, has been named its next chairman, succeeding R Seshasayee.

Siemens Energy India: The firm has announced the successful commissioning of its first sulfur hexafluoride-free circuit breaker at the 145 kV level in Goa, bringing its Blue high-voltage technology into operation in India.

PVR Inox: The multiplex operator said that its preliminary examination into alleged ₹200 crore kickbacks did not indicate any evidence of bribery, and it had not asked its CEO to leave. The multiplex operator said that its preliminary examination into alleged ₹200 crore kickbacks did not indicate any evidence of bribery, and it had not asked its CEO to leave. READ MORE

IndusInd Bank: The lender is in the process of operationalising its broking arm soon as part of its strategy to expand its product bouquet and enhance fee-based income. Last month, the bank had secured RBI's approval to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to undertake stock broking business and infuse equity capital into the proposed broking subsidiary.

Swiggy: The company has announced the launch of a dedicated helpline along with a 'Food Safety' channel within its in-app Help section for customers to report any food safety-related concerns associated with their orders. Separately, Udaan has acquired Swiggy’s wholly-owned LYNK Logistics Ltd for ₹500 crore. The company has announced the launch of a dedicated helpline along with a 'Food Safety' channel within its in-app Help section for customers to report any food safety-related concerns associated with their orders. Separately, Udaan has acquired Swiggy’s wholly-owned LYNK Logistics Ltd for ₹500 crore. READ MORE

Molbio Diagnostics: The company has posted a profit of ₹52.74 crore in Q1FY27, driven by continued volume of Truenat test-kit consumption. This is the first result after the company was listed on the bourses on August 17.

RBL Bank: The private lender's board has approved the mobilisation of up to USD 1 billion from overseas investors through bond issuance. Bandhan Bank: The lender has launched its credit card portfolio in partnership with Mastercard, marking the lender’s entry into the credit card segment as it looks to expand its offerings beyond traditional banking products. The private lender's board has approved the mobilisation of up to USD 1 billion from overseas investors through bond issuance.The lender has launched its credit card portfolio in partnership with Mastercard, marking the lender’s entry into the credit card segment as it looks to expand its offerings beyond traditional banking products. READ MORE

Jindal Stainless: The company has entered into a pact with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for selected ferritic stainless steel grades.

Novartis India: The company has acquired the Minipress and Minipres trademarks in India and certain related intellectual property rights from Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc for Rs 1,250 crore, expanding its cardiovascular portfolio with an established hypertension brand. The company has acquired the Minipress and Minipres trademarks in India and certain related intellectual property rights from Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc for Rs 1,250 crore, expanding its cardiovascular portfolio with an established hypertension brand. READ MORE

NALCO: National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has entered into a technology partnership with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) of the UAE for expanding its aluminium smelter. National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has entered into a technology partnership with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) of the UAE for expanding its aluminium smelter. READ MORE

Vodafone Idea: The Supreme Court has declined to interfere with a Bombay HC decision that had struck down GST proceedings against Vodafone Mobile Services (VMSL), holding that the company had ceased to exist following its merger. Vodafone Mobile Services Limited was a subsidiary of Vodafone India Limited. The Supreme Court has declined to interfere with a Bombay HC decision that had struck down GST proceedings against Vodafone Mobile Services (VMSL), holding that the company had ceased to exist following its merger. Vodafone Mobile Services Limited was a subsidiary of Vodafone India Limited. READ MORE

Adani Power: The thermal power generator has further improved upon its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, as assessed by NSE Sustainability, with a score of 66, against FY26 score of 65.

Bank of Baroda: The lender has raised its growth forecast for FY27 to 7-7.2 per cent from 6.6-6.8 per cent estimated in July on the back of robust first-quarter growth. The lender has raised its growth forecast for FY27 to 7-7.2 per cent from 6.6-6.8 per cent estimated in July on the back of robust first-quarter growth. READ MORE

Shiprocket: The Temasek-backed Indian logistics firm has reported a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by its core ​shipping business. The results mark the company's first quarterly earnings ‌since its IPO in August. It ​posted a consolidated loss of ₹137.1 million, narrowing from a loss of ₹​180.3 million a year earlier.

Sterlite Technologies: The broadband technology company said it aims to grow the company's revenue manifold to ₹20,000 crore by FY29.

Stocks to watch today: The domestic benchmark indices are likely to open on a cautious note today as elevated crude oil prices due to escalation in West Asia tension and concerns over a possible rate hike by Fed continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 25 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 23,802.