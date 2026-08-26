Stocks to watch: Varun Beverages, Groww, Welspun Corp, HEG, Tata Motors PV

Stocks to watch today: Easing crude oil prices are expected to drive gains on Dalal Street on Wednesday, even as the Asian market mood remained cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings. As of 7.45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 80 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 24,560.

Asian stocks eked out minor gains, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.30 per cent and South Korea's Kospi higher by 0.77 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded flat, up 0.06 per cent.

In the overnight trade, US stocks closed higher as Treasury yields retreated, and gains in semiconductor stocks lifted tech-heavy Nasdaq. S&P 500 settled 0.32 per cent higher, Nasdaq Composite added 0.66 per cent, and Dow Jones eked out a 0.3 per cent rise.

Oil prices dropped about 2 per cent, extending the slide seen in the previous session, amid hopes the Strait of Hormuz could reopen after Iran said ​it had resumed talks with neighbour Oman. Brent crude futures fell 2 per cent to $86.80 a barrel, and the US WTI contracts were down 1.8 per cent at $80.87.

Stocks to watch today (August 26)

Hindustan Copper: The offer for sale (OFS) by : The offer for sale (OFS) by Hindustan Copper will open for retail investors today following an overwhelming demand seen on the first day. Institutional investors oversubscribed the share sale by 3.41 times as they put in bids worth over Rs 4,600 crore.

Oil marketing companies: Ease in crude oil prices to $86 per barrel is likely to keep the oil marketing companies (OMCs) like IOCL, BPCL and HPCL in focus.

Varun Beverages: The company's board of directors on Tuesday approved plans to enter the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage (alcobev) and allied product categories. The company will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India named Kiva Spirits and Company and has appointed former Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as CEO. : The company's board of directors on Tuesday approved plans to enter the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage (alcobev) and allied product categories. The company will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India named Kiva Spirits and Company and has appointed former Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as CEO. READ MORE

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprises ( : Zee Entertainment Enterprises ( ZEEL ) has sought a one-day extension from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to complete its fundraise via preferential warrant issuance to promoter entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments, according to sources.

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender has priced a $350 million five-year senior notes issue, its second overseas bond issuance in a week. The notes, issued through the bank’s IFSC Banking Unit, carry a coupon of 5.80 per cent and will mature on August 28, 2031.

Welspun Corp: Promoter group along with MD and CEO Vipul Mathur could offload stake in Welspun Corp via block deals, according to media reports. The deal size is expected at ₹1,417 crore at a floor price of ₹2,250 apiece.

Groww: Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) could see a block deal wherein Ribbit Capital could sell around a 1.6 per cent stake, suggest media report.

Advait Energy: The company has bagged a turnkey contract for design, manufacturing and supply of Emergency Restoration System (ERS) suitable for 400kV, 220kV & 132kV voltage class EHV lines complete with all accessories from M/s Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Co.

HEG Limited: HEG 's board has approved Tuesday, September 1, 2026, as the effective date for its demerger and Monday, September 7, 2026, as the record date for shareholder entitlement. Ravi Jhunjhunwala will continue to lead HEG Graphite (resultant company pursuant to scheme) as Chairman, MD & CEO, and will continue to be on the board of HEG Limited (proposed name changed to HEG Advanced Materials Ltd.) in a non-executive capacity.

Honaza Consumer: Mamaearth parent Honanza has called off the proposed acquisition of Fluence Pharma due to non-fulfilment of closing conditions.

AWL Agri Business: Fortune, the flagship edible oil brand of Fortune, the flagship edible oil brand of AWL Agri Business , announced the launch of Fortune Yellow Mustard Oil, expanding its mustard oil portfolio.

Tata Motors PV: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Communications have collaborated to power the newly launched Sierra.ev, with in-built 5G cellular connectivity, paving the way for futuristic Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Cipla: Pharma major Cipla has received seven inspectional observations in Form 483 after the USFDA has conducted a follow-up current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the company’s manufacturing facility at Pithampur, India from 17th August 2026 to 25th August 2026.